Nigerians React As Gumi Insists On Wike’s Removal As FCT Minister

Some Nigerians have taken to their social media pages to react to the allegation made against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike by the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Gumi in a video sermon shared on his official Facebook page, criticized Wike for hosting the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria in his office.

The cleric referred to the former Rivers State Governor as a satanic individual for his meeting with the Israeli ambassador and his intent to cooperate with the Israelis on security matters in Abuja.

Gumi asserted that the FCT minister aspires to transform Abuja into a replication of Tel Aviv and also suggested that there would be efforts to prevent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from serving for eight years.

In response, some Nigerians criticised the controversial cleric for implying that the FCT is a Muslim state and advocating for the dismissal of its minister. Others contended that the former governor was a ‘corrupt Christian’ and, in their view, unsuitable to be responsible for the FCT.

A popular user, FS Yusuf wrote: “I think there is a concerted campaign from the north agitating that Wike be removed as FCT Minister, claiming the FCT belongs to the Muslims and as such the FCT Minister should be a Muslim.

“Every political disagreement aside, I’m standing on this issue and asking that it should never happen! If they can’t have Wike as FCT minister, they should go and hug the transformer.

“Like what sort of audacious idiots are these people asking for this nonsense!! Is this not an insurrection!?? When did the FCT become a Muslim State!??

“How did we even get here as a country!? One idiot from far northwest or Northeast will be saying the FCT is a Muslim State so a Christian person shouldn’t be the Minister!? Omo our problem is multifaceted. I’m sick!”

Another user, Mallam Jabir wrote; “What Sheikh Gumi said about @GovWike is nothing but the truth. @GovWike is a well-known saboteur and a corrupt politician.

“Abuja is a place that needs to be governed by a reasonable and responsible person irrespective of religion or whatever looking at its diversity.

“However, sheikh Gummi fought this Muslim Muslim ticket because such a ticket has nothing to do with Islam and Muslims.

“None of their policies or appointments favours Islam in any way. Also, sometimes our media outlets mislead the public by sharing unverified and uninformed information about gummi.

“It’s pivotal to be very careful with the kind of news we accept. As the saying goes, don’t judge a book by its cover. May Nigeria succeed.”



