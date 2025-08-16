Nigerians React As FG Names KWAM1, Emmanson Brand Ambassador

Legendary Fuji singer, Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1 and Comfort Emmanson, who were both caught in airline controversies, are being rebranded as ambassadors against the very behaviour they were once accused of.

Nigerians who expected the contrary took to their social media pages to react to the latest changes in action as the lady in question, Comfort Emmanson, a realtor who was banned from flying with Ibom Air after a viral incident in which she slapped an air hostess.

Despite the uproar, the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, disclosed that airlines were considering naming her an ambassador for good passenger behaviour. Emmanson, however, stated on Instagram that she felt hurt by the events, while her full side of the story remains untold.

This announcement came shortly after Fuji legend Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1, was also named an airport security ambassador.

His appointment followed a heated controversy after he allegedly obstructed a plane from taking off at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Though initially sanctioned with a six-month travel ban, he was later pardoned before being unveiled in the ambassadorial role.

READ ALSO:

Observers have also recalled a similar case in 2023, when the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) engaged Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, in an anti-drug campaign.

While reports described him as an ambassador, the NDLEA later clarified that he was not officially appointed but was encouraged to use his platform to promote anti-substance abuse messages.

Speaking on the growing trend, the President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Pretty Okafor, cautioned against placing excessive pressure on entertainers.

“Public figures are humans who make mistakes, but that does not give them the license to break rules and regulations,” he said. “Celebrities sometimes seek attention, but they must still face the law when they err. We should chill because they are normal people like us.”

The conversation has since ignited debates across social and traditional media on whether rewarding rule-breakers with ambassadorial roles sends the wrong message to the public, particularly younger Nigerians.