Nigerians React As EFCC Nabs Underage Internet Fraudster

Nigerians have taken to their social media pages to react following the arrest of Victor Odeh, a teenage internet fraudster by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC), Kaduna Chapter has sparked outrage on social media.

New Telegraph reports that Victor and four undergraduates of various tertiary institutions were convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment with an option of a N150,000 fine each by Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court on one count separate charge bordering on internet fraud.

The EFCC claims that the lads were all apprehended in a sting operation in Kaduna after it was discovered that they had created false identities on several social networking sites in order to swindle unwary victims, mostly foreigners.

Victor Oche Odeh is alleged to have, “between January and July 2023 in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did commit an offence, to wit: cheating by Impersonation and in such an attempt falsely presented yourself as one Christopher Anderson (a white man from Denver, Colorado, USA) to one Rhonda Evans on ‘Facebook’ (an online social media application) in order to cheat her and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 57 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017 and punishable under Section 309 of the same Law”.

The arrest and conviction of Victor have since generated controversy as people have bemoaned how young the suspect is to be involved in a crime like internet fraud.

Some people faulted the system for failing young lads like Victor, while others praised the anti-graft organization for apprehending offenders like Victor.

