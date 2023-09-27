Nigerians React As Darey Art Alade Visits Late Sound Sultan’s Grave

Renowned Nigerian singer and songwriter, Dare Art Alade on Wednesday shared an emotional moment as he visited the grave of his late colleague, Sound Sultan.

New Telegraph recalls that Sound Sultan died on July 11, 2021, after he was diagnosed with throat cancer on March 14, 2021.

Two years down the line, Darey shared in a post shared via his Instagram page could be seen placing flowers at the burial site of the legendary singer as he breaks down in tears.

He expressed his regret for not being able to visit sooner and asked for Sound Sultan’s spirit to forgive him.

Sharing the video, he followed it with a heartfelt message.

Darey wrote, “Lanre, since your sudden departure, I’ve only just been able to visit your gravesite. Ma binu. You know how these things go. Farida and the kids miss you very much. We all do in our own various ways.”

Despite the challenges faced since Sound Sultan’s passing, Dare expressed gratitude and praised God.

