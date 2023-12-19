Nigerians React As Chike Drops New Single With Late MohBad, ‘Egwu’

Popular Afropop singer, Chike has stirred emotional reactions on social media as he shares a video of him and the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad vibing to their new released song “Egwu” together.

New Telegraph reports that during his lifetime, he had recorded a song with the love music guru, Chike, but died before the release of the song.

However, fans all over the world are still heartbroken over the untimely passing of the talented singer who died in a controversial circumstance at the young age of 26.

Following his death, Chike decided to release the song posthumously and this has gotten a lot of emotional reactions, bringing back the painful experience of losing an icon.

Taking to his Tiktok page, the love singer, Chike shared a video of them dancing in the studio while they recorded the song before his death.

Reactions have trailed the video;

Bigswissmo said: “Every time I see his face, hear his voice, I only want to say something and that is

GOD GO KPAI WHO KPAI AM”

Neo_marshall commented: “We’ve moved on and nobody is held accountable for this young man’s death ”

Realjudithorji asked: “Why you nor release am when e dey alive?

Mshteew”

@queendoris remarked: “My heart dropped immediately I saw this video

Rip Mohbad ”

