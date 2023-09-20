Nigerians Raise Over N32m For Mohbad’s Son

Popular Nigerian singer and producer, Samklef on Wednesday gave an update on the massive crowdfunding for Mohbad’s 5-month-old son as it exceeds 32 million naira.

It would be recalled that the talented musician died last Tuesday, September 12, 2023, leaving his wife, Wunmi, and their 5-month-old baby behind.

However, Nigerians who are seeking justice for Mohbad’s sudden death have also gathered together for the welfare of his son millions of naira to support the singer’s child.