Nigerians Raise Over N32m For Mohbad’s Son

Popular Nigerian singer and producer, Samklef on Wednesday gave an update on the massive crowdfunding for Mohbad’s 5-month-old son as it exceeds 32 million naira.
It would be recalled that the talented musician died last Tuesday, September 12, 2023, leaving his wife, Wunmi, and their 5-month-old baby behind.
However, Nigerians who are seeking justice for Mohbad’s sudden death have also gathered together for the welfare of his son millions of naira to support the singer’s child.
Samklef took to his X page on Tuesday, September 19, to give an update on the total sum raised so far which he revealed to be N32,744,900.
He wrote; “So far we have raised! N32,744,900 so far for mohbad son! God bless everyone contributing there is the deputy governor of Lagos state @drobafemihamzat paying last respects for imole!mohbad”
