Nigerians Raise Concern Over Appointment Of Amupitan As INEC Chairman 

The appointment of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan as the new Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised questions and reactions from Nigerians, who are interested in the role of President Bola Tinubu in the process.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu appointed Professor Amupitan, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), as the New INEC Chairman following the resignation of Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who served from 2015 to 2025.

Although Amupitan’s nomination was approved by the National Council of State on Thursday, October 9, 2025, Nigerians on social media have expressed several opinions about the new development.

Here are reactions trailing the appointment of the new INEC Chairman.

@DJOkayMegamixer wrote: “On Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, becoming the next INEC Chair, Nigeria deserves an electoral process where competitors never pick the umpire. Framing the Council of State’s “unanimous approval” as decisive muddies the law and the optics.

“By design, the Council’s role is advisory; the appointment power resides with the President, and its effectiveness requires Senate confirmation regardless of the fact that the present Senate stands on Bola’s mandate. Anything else overclaims the Council and underplays the constitutional safeguards voters expect.

“Here is the core issue. The President, a principal contestant in national elections, still selects the INEC chair, with Senate vetting and Council advice. That architecture invites a perceived conflict of interest. It is the democratic equivalent of a football team selecting its own referees and linemen.

“Even when the officials are competent, confidence erodes because the one-sided rules allow competitors to choose their match officials. Reform is overdue: open longlist, transparent criteria, public hearings, and a multi-stakeholder, cross-party panel to shortlist.

“On substance, Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, appears eminently qualified. The concern is not capability but rather procedure and trust. Civil society has requested that the presidency publish the selection process and criteria, precisely to avoid perceptions of partisan capture ahead of the 2027 elections. That request should be heeded in full.

“Even though the Constitution establishes INEC and empowers the President to appoint its chair subject to Senate confirmation, while the Council of State advises the President, presenting Council “approval” as if it were the appointment risks public misunderstanding.

“With Professor Mahmood Yakubu’s tenure having ended, transparency will now determine whether the next cycle begins with confidence, controversy, or credibility.”

@felizherbt posted: “Everything is wrong in Nigeria from constitution down to leadership. A sitting president shouldn’t have the sole power to nominate an electoral body like INEC. Until that constitution is changed, Nigeria can never get leadership right.”

@Atobajaye wrote: “Not a bad credential, let’s see what he can bring to the table for Nigeria, and hopefully, the President will allow him to work independently.”

@Hantylorlah said: “Prof. Amupitan or anyone else, what matters isn’t the title, it’s the test. Can INEC finally run elections that don’t end in court? That’s the real appointment letter.”

@irtrak fumed: “Rigging pro max. How’s the President the one appointing the Chairman of INEC anyway? Is that really fair?”