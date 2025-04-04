Nigerians’ Protein Intake Below Global Standard – ARCN

Share

From the Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Re – search Council of Nigeria (ARCN, Prof. Garba Sharubutu, has come an assertion that protein intake of many Nigerians is far below the recommended global standards.

Sharubutu said this during the 61st Founder’s Day and pre-convocation lecture of the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Ibadan yesterday.

Themed: “Bridging Past and Future: Advancing Animal Production and Health Through Science, Technology and Policy in Nigeria”, the scholar who spoke through the Executive Director of the National Horticultural Research Institute, NIHORT, Ibadan, Professor Mu hammed Lawal Attanda, asserted that protein intake in Nigeria was far below the health standard known globally.

He explained that the global standard recommended an intake of 64 grams of protein but Nigeria is currently at 35 grams, thereby advising agricultural institutions, agriculturalists and other stakeholders to work hard and bridge the gap.

