Nigerians Pay More for Food Items as Inflation Soars to 25.8%

Cost of Air Transportation, Others Rise in NBC’s August Reports

The National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) stated in its August survey that Nigerians should expect to pay more for food items such as bread, yam and others owing to upward movement of inflation which peaked at 25.80 percent in August against 24.08 percent that was posted for July.

NBS on Friday released its findings for August which showed an increase of 1.72 per cent when compared to the July 2023 headline inflation rate, add- ing that on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 5.27 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in August 2022, which was 20.52 per cent.

According to the NBS, the figure indicates that the headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) increased in August 2023 when compared to the same month in the preceding year. Highlighting the role of food as the main factor fuelling inflation, NBS said: “Food inflation rate in August 2023 was 29.34 per cent on a year-on-year basis, which was 6.22 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in August 2022 (23.12 per cent).

“The rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of oil and fat, bread and cereals, fish, fruit, meat, vegetables and Potatoes, Yam and other tubers, vegetable, milk, cheese and eggs”.

On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in August 2023 was 3.87 per cent this was 0.41 percent points higher compared to the rate recorded in July 2023 (3.45 per cent). It added that the average annual rate of food inflation for the 12 months ending August 2023 over the previous twelve-month average was 25.01 per cent, which was 5.99 percent increase from the averrecorded in August 2022 (19.02 per cent).

The highest increases were recorded in prices of passenger transport by air, passenger transport by road, medical services, vehicle spare parts, maintenance, and repair of personal transport equipment etc”. Appraising the economy further, the report added that “On a month- on-month basis, the Core Inflation rate was 2.18% in August 2023.

It stood at 2.11 per cent in July 2023, up by 0.07 per cent. “The average twelve month annual inflation rate was 19.18% for the twelve months ending August 2023; this was 4.38 per cent points higher than the 14.80 per cent recorded in August 2022.”

While stating that though inflation varies across states in Nigeria, “In August 2023, all items inflation rate on a year-on- year basis was highest in Kogi (31.50 per cent), Lagos (29.17 per cent), and Rivers (29.06 per cent), while Sokoto (20.91 per cent), Borno (21.77 per cent) and Nasarawa (22.25 per cent) recorded the slowest rise in headline inflation on a year-on-year basis.

“On a month-on-month basis, highest increases in Kwara (6.07 per cent), Osun (4.36 per cent), and Kogi (4.35 per cent), while Sokoto (1.38 per cent), Borno (1.73 per cent) and Ogun (1.89 per cent) recorded the slowest rise on- month-on-month inflation.

Similarly, the NBS stated that food inflation on a year-on-year basis was highest in Kogi (38.84 per cent), Lagos (36.04 percent), and Kwara (35.33 per cent), while Sokoto (20.09 per cent), Nasarawa (24.35 percent) and Jigawa (24.53 per cent) recorded the slowest rise in Food inflation on a year-on-year basis.

“On a month on-month basis, however, August 2023 Food inflation was highest in Rivers (7.12 per cent), Kwara (5.8 per cent), and Kogi (5.80 per cent), while Sokoto (0.50 per cent), Abuja (1.30 per cent) and Niger (1.40 per cent) recorded the slowest rise in food inflation on a month- on-month basis,” said NBS.