Nigerians Observe Christmas, Boxing Day With Poor Power Services

Nigerians in many states of the country observed the 2025 Christmas and Boxing Days with poor power services. This is contrary to assurances from the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, that there will be improvement in power delivery during the yuletide.

Reports from many states posited that while some homes had intermittent power supply, others lacked power from between about 10 hours to even 20 hours each day Adelabu, had in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Bolaji Tunji,a few days to the Christman had assured Nigerians that electricity supply will be rapidly restored following the recent decline caused by a temporary shortfall in power generation.

He disclosed that the situation is expected to be resolved within the next 24 hours to 48 hours. According to the statement, the drop in power supply followed an explosion on the Escravos–Lagos Gas Pipeline (ELP), compounded by acts of vandalism on critical gas infrastructure, which disrupted gas supply to several thermal power plants across the country.

The minister’s assurance comes in response to a statement by the National Independent System Operator (NISO), which informed the public and power sector stakeholders that it is closely monitoring ongoing repair works being carried out by the Nigerian Gas Processing and Transportation Company (NGPTC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

According to the statement, NISO confirmed that the pipeline explosion resulted in a significant reduction in electricity generation nationwide.

NISO further explained that several gas-fired power stations recorded reduced output following the incident, leading to a drop in available generation capacity on the national grid and a consequent shortfall in electricity supply to consumers.

The System Operator, however, noted that it has received assurances from NGPTC that restoration works on the vandalised pipeline are nearing completion and that full operations are expected to resume within 24 to 48 hours.

Confirming that Nigerians had power shortages during Christmas in a statement on Boxing Day The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) stated that it was pleased to announce a notable improvement in power generation following repair and restoration of the vandalized Lagos-EscravosLagos gas supply infrastructure by the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC) and the enhancement of gas supply to several key thermal power plants across the country.