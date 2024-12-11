New Telegraph

December 11, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 11, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Nigerians Now Run…

Nigerians Now Run To VeryDarkMan Rather Than Govts – Skales

""" """

Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, has expressed concern over the decreased trust in the Federal Governments of Nigeria

Sjales who made this known via his Instagram page said citizens now seek justice through fellow citizens like activist VeryDarkMan instead of the government’s establishments.

READ ALSO:

Skales wrote, “It’s crazy what is going on in Nigeria …imagine where the citizens cannot run to the government but to a fellow citizen like VDM for help ….smh!! God bless & protect him tho.”

Recently, more citizens have turned to activists like VeryDarkMan to seek justice.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Senate Declares Edo Central Senatorial Seat Vacant
Read Next

Yuletide: Imansuangbon Donates Foodstuffs, Others To IDP In Edo
Share
Copy Link
×