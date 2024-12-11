Nigerians Now Run To VeryDarkMan Rather Than Govts – Skales

""" """

Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, has expressed concern over the decreased trust in the Federal Governments of Nigeria

Sjales who made this known via his Instagram page said citizens now seek justice through fellow citizens like activist VeryDarkMan instead of the government’s establishments.

Skales wrote, “It’s crazy what is going on in Nigeria …imagine where the citizens cannot run to the government but to a fellow citizen like VDM for help ….smh!! God bless & protect him tho.”

Recently, more citizens have turned to activists like VeryDarkMan to seek justice.

