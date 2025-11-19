Nigerians Now Live In Fear – Real Warri Pikin

Nigerian comedian and actress, Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, has raised alarm over the escalating wave of insecurity across the country, saying Nigerians can no longer live their daily lives without fear.

In a post on Wednesday, the entertainer questioned the worsening state of security, lamenting that “before person drink water drop cup something bad don happen.”

She condemned the frequent incidents of killings, kidnappings, and attacks, stressing that parents now anxiously wait to see whether their children will return home safely from school.

According to her, the fear is now everywhere, on the road, at home, and even in places of worship leaving citizens helpless and emotionally exhausted.

Real Warri Pikin asked: “How did we get here?” as she called on the Nigerian government to take urgent action, insisting that the country cannot continue on its current trajectory.

She demanded peace, safety, accountability, and a Nigeria where fear is not part of daily living. She added that silence is no longer an option for celebrities or ordinary citizens.

“Nigeria, we deserve better. We truly do,” she said, urging authorities to confront the insecurity crisis head-on.