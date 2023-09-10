Nigerians Not Surprised By Tribunal Ruling –Rev Ezeonye

Division, selfishness and greed have been described as part of the biggest obstacles to the development of Nigeria. What is your view about this?

Division, selfishness and greed are fundamental issues that need to be urgently addressed if we are to develop as a country. The multi- ethnic and religious colorations of Nigeria have been exploited by the politicians to further divide the country instead of using it to build national unity and development.

For instance, as I am speaking now, once you see my name you quickly figure out my religion and tribe. That sentiment is created already and a position taken. That’s a real problem for this country. And so, if I find myself in a sensitive position in any of the three arms of government, I am not there for the country but for the ethnic group or region I represent.

Even if I don’t think along that line, my tribe’s men will remind me. It is these sentiments that are fueling selfishness and greed amongst the privileged ones at the top, thereby using such against the entire society. It is as bad as that. Once you manage or staged-manage to get to that top, you are not there for yourself but for your ethnic or religious groups, as the case may be.

Then you want to compensate the people who didn’t oppose you from the rest of the region. That will then be at the expense of competence and credibility. That’s a real problem. Again, the issue of strong political ideology amongst the Nigerian political class which most of our politicians are lacking. They are in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today, the next day they are in the All Progressives Congress (APC). This can’t help any country to develop.

High cost of living/inflation and making ends meet have been sources of worry to many average Nigerians. What is your take?

On the high cost of living, it’s something worrisome. Inflation rate has risen so high with no near solution in view. The masses suffer under the weight of misrule by successive governments and their maladministration. No effective price control board as we used to have in the past. Anybody can wake up and put-up prices as he or she likes.

Air tickets have jerked up thrice in barely two months. Political power players are playing on the intelligence of the masses. Every administration on as- sumption of office, will use the known and regular parlance, ‘tighten your belts’, while they, their families and cronies are losing theirs. We have unfulfilled promises year in, year out.

The current administration should take proactive measures to check this rising cost of living. They are the ones in charge now. They saw it before coming in. Which means that they have accepted the responsibility of changing the trend. No more shifting of blames to anybody. The hardship is too much for the people. Unfortunately, the government is not in touch with the governed.

Pastor Adeboye again foretold the recovery of the economy with Naira soon to be stronger than dollar as it used to be many years ago. But this prophecy was reportedly twisted and received condemnation. How do you see this?

A big relief for Nigerians for this kind of prophecy coming from a highly respected man of God. This prophecy has vast implications to a nation that is battling for survival. A nation bedeviled with multiple challenges will have cause to heave a sigh of relief. The implications are that, first, God Has not forsaken Nigeria.

This is not because of the politicians and those in leadership. There’s what is called, ‘prophetic intervention.’ It was experienced in the days of Elijah and Elisha. God looked upon the intercessions of His servants and hearkened to their prayers. Nigeria is blessed with gifted men from God.

There should be a national day to celebrate men of God who are standing in the gap. Secondly, Nigeria is a nation blessed with indigenous frontline ministries that are making impacts and touching nations of the world. God can’t keep quiet or shut His ears to the cry of His people.

God will not allow Nigeria to sink with His people in it. The political class have done more harm than good to this nation, with killings going on for their selfish interests. The country today is more divided than ever. But God still has His people in mind for whom to show mercy.

How do you see the disruption of peace in the eastern part of the country, coupled with the call for the release of Nnamdi Kanu?

The situation in the South-East of Nigeria is of major concern as hoodlums have hijacked the real reason. Originally, it was agitation against marginalisation which we also witnessed in Niger Delta region and the agitation was pacified with the various lifelines put forward, including amnesty to the militant groups and the establishment of NDDC.

What makes it different from the agitation from the South Easterners? Since the end of the civil war, the highest position an Easterner has held in Nigeria’s political space is the Vice Presidency. Other top positions, both in the Army and other sectors are very few; they came just once in a while after a war in the country where a declaration of, ‘No victor, no vanquished,’ was made.

Some people from the region felt bad and said, no, this doesn’t reflect the slogan, ‘No victor, no vanquished.’ Bring us into the mainstream of Nigerian polity.’’ As the political power players kept deaf ears to this, it degenerated into what we are seeing today, making life unbearable for the vast people of the region.

As the past administration didn’t care much about what is going on there, the present administration should step up measures to dialogue with different stakeholders in the region to find a permanent solution to the dwindling state of the region.

Tinubu’s administration should not rely on the political class from the region who have done more harm than good to the region, but rather with other stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the problems. I believe this will earn him a good name in the future. This is the man that solved the problem.

Again, the release of Nnamdi Kanu will go a long way to calming down the reactionary groups in the region. I believe President Tinubu will do that soon. He is well exposed even as an agitator for good governance at a particular time. The bulk is now on his table.

What is your take on the tribunal sitting over result of the presidential election?

Somebody once said, what you find in most court rulings is judgment and not justice. There’s nothing that’s of serious concern to people, as they on their own predict the outcome of a case in court before the judgment is given because of perceived bias and miscarriage of justice. That’s when people suspect foul plays.

The outcome of this present tribunal ruling, to many Nigerians is not unexpected. Having said that, the tribunal ruling on the 2023 Presidential elections is not final as there’s still a window for further redress if the parties involved are not satisfied with the outcome of the case.

Some would say, wherever they are taking it to, the same forces at the tribunal will resurface anywhere they will take it to. Well, it may, it may not. But, in all, our justice system needs to be revisited and overhauled if this country is to develop.

Recently a gospel minister reportedly said the church was responsible for the bad turnout of both leaders and followers in Nigeria, do you think the church has in anyway failed in her responsibility?

The failure of the church not to produce good leaders is still arguable. In a sense, I will say, yes. In another, I will say, no. But I believe one thing and that’s that society could have been worse off if it was not for the church. The church doesn’t use any compelling physical force to demand compliance to any rule.

It’s simply, the Word of God, which people react and respond differently at their pace. The church takes the form of a hospital. People respond to treatments differently. Some heal faster while some take time. Most of the people in different spheres of life are members of one church or the other.

They respond differently to what they are hearing from their pastors. However, the church should do more in organising teachings and instructions as the light of the world for a better society. Leaders of churches should shun gratifications designed to silence their voices from speaking the truth.

I think that’s the perspective the pastor was talking from. Yet, the church has fared well in the discharge of their spiritual assignments to the society and still doing.