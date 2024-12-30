Nigerians Nominate Obaseki For ThisDay’s ‘Governor Of The Year’ Award

Share

Nigerians across ethnic and religious divides have nominated the immediate past Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, for the ‘Governor of the Year’ category in the ThisDay Awards 2024.

This year’s edition of the yearly awards, organised by the ThisDay/Arise Group Board of Editors, and tagged ‘When the Going Gets Tough… the Tough Get Rewarded!’, will be held on January 22, 2025.

According to the organisers, the ‘Governor of the Year Award’ goes to “That Governor who combines vision, passion, dedication and courage to make the lives of the people of his state better.”

Leading the nomination of Obaseki as ‘Governor of the Year’ is the immediate past Commissioner for Digital Economy, Science and Technology in Edo State, Ogbeide Ifaluyi-isibor, who said, “In his eight years of leadership of Edo, Obaseki’s milestone achievements in education, healthcare, innovation, tourism, agriculture, pension, city planning, security, science, civil service and corporate governance are laudable footprints that will stand the test of time.”

He said: “His landmark achievements in the creation of the Edo State Tier-3 Data Centre, which facilitated digital services management for government agencies.”

