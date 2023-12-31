Nigerians Need to Unitedly Demand Overhaul of Judiciary, Oibe, CAN Chair

Sunday Oibe is the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) North-West zone, who once said Nigeria’s democratic institutions needed overhauling to prevent anarchy, as the people are disenchanted with the prevailing situation in the country. In this interview with BABA NEGEDU in Kaduna, Oibe berates the present administration for allegedly turning Nigerians into beggars with the palliatives policy, adding that the government needs to create an enabling environment for farming and business to thrive.

In recent times the polity has been awash with controversy over the kind of judgments that our courts have been delivering, especially concerning the elections. What is your view on the development?

For those of you who are of the computer age, they said it is garbage in, garbage out. If you plant yam, you cannot expect to harvest groundnut. If you plant banana, you cannot harvest cassava. I keep telling people that one of the worst things that can happen to any society is electoral corruption. It is worse than financial corruption. The situation that we are facing in the country right now is so shameful that many of us have decided that there is no need to say anything again. But again, you cannot just close your mouth. How can the court that is supposed to be the last hope of the common man be the same institution that has brought itself to this type of ridicule?

This thing did not just start today, it started from the last administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, where the candidate who took fourth in an election became the winner in the election, and they allowed it to stand. Today, people that won the election genuinely are being sacked for those that the people did not vote for. So if there is any arm of government that needs to redeem itself, it is the judiciary. Nigerians need to rise up in unity and insist that we need an overhaul of the judiciary, because as far as most Nigerians are concerned the corruption in the judiciary is worse than even the police that people always say that are corrupt.

As it stands today, the judicial arm of government is worse than the Executive in terms of corruption, because they are the most reckless of them all. Elections should be determined by the people and that is why we call on the people to come out and vote. From Kano, Plateau, Nassarawa to Zamfara, is there anywhere that you see that Nigerians are jubilating? Is it the way it used to be? If you know the pains people go through to see what is happening in other parts of the world and also see what is happening in Nigeria you will understand better. Look at Liberia here, the election went according to the will of the people. George Weah ( the outgoing president) accepted the outcome of the election because he knew he was overwhelmingly rejected by the people.

But in this country it is not so. Now the new slogan that the ruling party, APC, has introduced is“go to court.” That is to say that they already know what court decision would be. As someone who leads people, I can tell you, if an election was conducted today in Nigeria, 80 percent of the people that participated in the last election would not come out and vote, because they have lost hope and confidence in the system. When the citizens begin to lose hope in the judiciary, in the whole system, what it simply means is that we are heading towards a state of anarchy, when leaders oppress people, when they cannot express their feelings over an issue, we are only postponing the evil day.

This is worrisome and I want to tell our leaders, the political leaders of the past, that they should come together and advise that what is going on in the country is not in the interest of anyone. If things continue like this, what is coming is heavy. You can hear the kind of revelation that is coming from the CBN under Godwin Emefiele. This was under the Buhari administration that came with the mantra of fighting corruption, but in the history of this country there had never been any monumental corruption like what we are hearing from the last CBN, monies that we are hearing he wants to bring back.

Also, people that have never worked in their lives before but because they were related to Buhari; look at the money we are hearing that they have carted away. The judiciary has a long way to go, without overhauling it Nigerians might be forced to go and seek self-help and that might be dangerous for all of us. I am not happy with the conflicting judgments that are taking place. It does not indicate that we are ready for change or ready to improve democratically and the international community is watching. So it will be difficult for investors to actually come and invest in the country because their investment cannot be protected. If you are denied your rights, which court can you go to get justice? No wonder the young people, the workforce are leaving this country in droves, simply because there is no confidence in the system.

What is the way out of this situation?

The way out is to go back to the foundation, because if you are having a headache, it is a signal that something is wrong. You go to the lab for a test and the doctor will give you the right prescription. If you use medicine for cancer to treat malaria, you will not get anywhere. Right from the electoral management body, INEC is the major problem of election in Nigeria. We must take a second look at the process of appointing INEC chairman, it needs overhauling, and we need to change how people ascend to all the different courts in the land. In many cases there is always conflict of interests.

We should be careful how we toil with the lives of over 200 million Nigerians. There should be a total overhaul of the judicial system. If we don’t do all these things, overhaul institutions that are the pillar of democracy in Nigeria and anywhere in the world for that matter, we will not get anywhere.

Do you think that our system and the present administration have what it takes to make the necessary institutional changes?

The foundation is wrong, under the President Goodluck Jonathan administration there was what they called National Confab, where Nigerians put together ideas. So that we can get ourselves out of this mess, but the same group of people who kicked against this constitutional review are the people who are now in the corridor of power and if they want this country to remain, because if there is no country they will not be relevant politically. We must swallow our pride, our arrogance and the opportunity of protecting their offices that they have now and go back and dust those flies.

They should bring out the recommendations of the National Conference and make sure that the wishes of Nigerians are implemented. If they can adopt that document I think we will be 70 percent into solving the problem of this country. That is my recommendation. What people don’t know is that with the power that Godwin Emefiele was holding unto because of the backing that he was getting from Buhari, who will think that he would be behind bars today? His movement has been restrained. Look at the revelation that is coming out. So those that are in power today including President Tinubu should know that power is transient.

If you do what is right people will remember you for good, but if you don’t do what is right. If you leave power, you can be called to account for your stewardship. So it is better for them to secure the future of Nigerians so that even their children yet unborn will be proud of them. People are losing confidence and hope in this project called Nigeria.

With what is happening since the coming of this administration, have you seen any sign that this crop of leaders have what it takes to do what you are proposing?

Not at all, but we are calling on them that you might have started the journey wrongly, but humility is the way forward, the Bible said if a man humbles himself God will elevate him, but the Bible says if a person elevates himself God will bring him down. There is nothing wrong with these people who find themselves in the position of power, I don’t want to call them leaders, for them to say that for whatever reasons we find ourselves here, but can we humble ourselves under the leadership of Nigerians and say let us do what is right then their names can be written in gold. Everybody can do wrong, but when you turn a new leaf, people will say yes, but now he is doing well we can celebrate him.

I believe that if there is a political will, if the president is not planning for the next election, we can start from somewhere. If there is reform in INEC and the people are confident that their votes will count, Nigerians will say that is a good starting point. If there is a reform in the judicial system, people can have confidence that if they have a case, they can go to court and get a fair judgment. Like what has happened in Liberia, people will rejoice and celebrate. Do you see the mood of the nation, who is happy in this country right now? You go to the filling station today and buy fuel, tomorrow you go there and they will add money, if you buy a tuber of yam today.

If you go there tomorrow it will be different. Look at bread that used to be the common food for Nigerians, how much is loaf of bread now and our basic salary is 30,000, so even if you decide to eat bread, 30,000 cannot take you in a month. So nobody is happy, even those of them that say they want to buy bulletproof cars, you buy the cars but your people, cousins, brothers and sisters are in abject poverty. If not for the recklessness of the political power seekers, how can you be talking about spending such an amount of money election, we can start from somewhere.

Look at bread that used to be the common food for Nigerians, how much is loaf of bread now and our basic salary is 30,000, so even if you decide to eat bread, 30,000 cannot take you in a month. So nobody is happy, even those of them that say they want to buy bulletproof cars, you buy the cars but your people, cousins, brothers and sisters are in abject poverty. If not for the recklessness of the political power seekers, how can you be talking about spending such an amount of money in the National Assembly, because you want to protect yourself? Nigerians are hungry, things are not well and instead of providing jobs they are talking about 25,000 for people.

Nigerians want to work and earn a living not 25000. We want the government to make it difficult for our people to leave this country, so that they will be proud of their country. 25,000 can- not solve the problem of Nigeria. If all the necessary variables are put in place, the institutions are made to work, then people will not say whether the government came in right or wrongly, Nigerians will accept them. Today, the country is at the crossroads, we need someone who will take us out of the woods.

There is nothing wrong to say, ‘even if you are not part of my party but you have what it takes come and let us work for the survival of the country, let us work and see how the problem of Nigerians can be resolved.’ Because I don’t believe that the current leadership has the magic wand to solve the problem of Nigeria without the involvement of the people, because nobody is more Nigerian than the other.

The removal of subsidies has thrown many Nigerians into poverty and the government has come up with palliatives, you spoke against palliatives, what is the alternative?

What is really palliatives, I saw a man somewhere who said he was given a bag of rice for his immediate community, not for him and his family, but his neighborhood and he said he is the leader of the people and asked, is it one grain each that he was going to give to his people? Nigerians are very hardworking people, Nigerians are not lazy. I used to farm very well in Kaduna here, but because of banditry and kidnapping I can no longer access the farms. If this government wants to solve this problem make it possible for people to go out, to their farm and work, not palliatives.

Create the enabling environment for the people to work, if there is need for palliatives let it be fertilizers, people can farm and do their own things. There is also the need to bring back the industries so that people can work, why is this government so interested in palliatives, it is creating more hardship for the people. In your first day in office you said subsidy has been removed, nobody is against the issue of subsidy removal, but there should be a mechanism in place for effective implementation, so that Nigerians will not suffer. These are the same people when the Jonathan administration wanted to reduce subsidies.

They occupy the streets, but today you can imagine what has happened. They want the fuel to reach 1000 per liter. You travel and you can see that the roads are becoming deserted, Nigerians like moving from one place to another, but they cannot travel like before again. The cost of transportation is now very high; with the problem of kidnappers on the road when they put all these costs together it will be difficult to buy food. Nigerians don’t need palliatives, they need an enabling environment to go about their business. Government needs to tackle the increasing rate of crime in the country, it is becoming alarming, the police, army have been over stretched.

Palliatives are definitely not the answer, we need to teach our people how to fish. All these are political braggadocio, Nigerians are wise now, we don’t need palliatives, the government needs to do what will take young people out of the streets and be engaged.

The North-West has been suffering from the impact of banditry and kidnapping …

Let me tell you, in Katsina State, the home state of the former President, kidnapping still takes place on a daily basis, they cannot go to the farm. If you go to Zamfara the situation is the same, if you come to Kaduna here, you know that one is in the news every day, in other North- West states the situation is not different. These are places where people can farm the arable land and even feed the nation. Niger State has been grounded, the situation in Benue everyone knows. If you make this space a governed space and people can farm, nobody needs government palliatives.

One of the Buhari administration mistakes was when he said everybody could come to Nigeria and get a visa on arrival. No reasonable country does that, all manners of people flood the country with all manners of arms and we find ourselves in trouble. Nigerians are not beggars. The government is turning Nigerians into beggars by their palliative policy; we are very hard working people, and we don’t need palliatives.