Nigerians Need To Leverage Tech For Accountable Governance –CSOs

Civil society organisations, BudgiT and Enough is Enough (EIE) Nigeria, yesterday stressed the need for Nigerians to take advantage of the new media and other aspects of technology in demanding accountability from their leaders.

The CSOs made the call at a news conference in Lagos to unveil the November 28 6th Technology, New Media, Citizens and Governance Conference (TNCG).

Country Director of BudgIT, Gabriel Okeowo, at the briefing, said the organisation has observed that some government agencies are increasingly open to using technology to enhance public service delivery.

“While there was still progress to be made, with support from civil society, these efforts can become more impactful and effective,” he stated.

He noted that the conference which rebranded from its former name, ‘New Media, Citizens, and Governance Conference’, has secured high-profile participation from thought leaders, civic actors, academics, private sector players, and government officials across Africa.

He said former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would deliver the keynote address, adding that the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy Bosun Tijani would participate in the discussions.

