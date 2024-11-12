Nigerians Need Leverage Technology For Accountable Governance – CSOs

Share

…say Osinbajo, Tijani, Farahat to lead new media, governance conference

The Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), BudgiT and Enough is Enough (EIE) Nigeria, have stressed the need for Nigerians to take advantage of the new media and other aspects of technology in demanding accountability from their leaders.

The CSOs made this call at a briefing to unveil the sixth edition of the Technology, New Media, Citizens and Governance Conference (TNCG),which holds in Gbagada, Lagos on November 28 with focus on the theme, ‘Technology: The Present and Future of Political Action in Africa’ and examine the growing influence of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (Al), on governance across the continent.

The Country Director of BudgIT, Gabriel Okeowo, at the briefing said the organisation has observed that some government agencies are increasingly open to using technology to enhance public service delivery.

“While there was still progress to be made, with support from civil society, these efforts can become more impactful and effective,” he stated.

To this end, he noted that the conference which rebranded from its former name, ‘New Media, Citizens, and Governance Conference’, has secured high-profile participation from thought leaders, civic actors, academics, private sector players, and government officials across Africa.

He said, Former Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo,

will deliver the keynote address; Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy,Dr. Bosun Tijani will participate in the discussions and to give the closing remarks to reflect the conference’s pan-African scope is Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies of South Africa,Mr. Mondli Gungubele.

The Executive Director of Enough is Enough Nigeria, Opeyemi Adamolekun, viewed that the digital revolution is not just changing how Nigerians/Africans communicate; “it is transforming how we participate in democracy across the continent.”

She also made known that the conference will address critical issues at the intersection of technology and governance.

“Technology has given ordinary Nigerians unprecedented power to hold their leaders accountable and shape public discourse.

“The TNCG Conference will explore how we can continue to harness these tools to deepen political engagement and drive systemic reforms that strengthen democracy,” she stated.

Adamolekun added that in collaboration with TASCK, a creative talent management organisation, there will be a pitch session for content creators to make governance issues more accessible and engaging.

“The top two creators will receive awards in cash and kind for their innovative contributions.

She further said the bi-annual, pan-African hybrid conference will bring together policymakers, private sector leaders,academics, students, and civil society actors to explore innovative ways to enhance citizen engagement and governmental service delivery through technology.



