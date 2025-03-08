Nigerians Need Implementation Of 2025 Budget Not Denigration Of Senate – Agbomhere

Share

The South South Zonal Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Blessing Agbomhere, has said that what Nigerians need at the moment, is judicious implementation of the N54.99 trillion 2025 budget by the Executive arm.

Agbomhere who expressed this position in a statement he signed and forwarded to journalists in Abuja noted that Nigerians are not interested in the denigration of any of the Chambers of the National Assembly through allegations against its members or presiding officers.

He described the current anti Akpabio sentiments expressed on the social media and among a section of Nigerians as one of the prices a great leader must pay while serving his people.

Agbomhere said vilifying the number three citizen of Nigeria based on unsubstantiated allegations is unfair and a reflection of a society where the pull him down syndrome used by political opponents against leaders in office has become a norm.

He therefore, commended lawmakers in the Upper chamber including the Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions for unanimously vindicating the President of the Senate through the resolution that has put to rest the unsubstantiated and malicious allegation against Akpabio whom he described as a father of all.

Agbomhere paid glowing tribute to the former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, describing him as a leader with impeccable character, a family man per excellence and a leader with the zeal to serve.

He warned that any further attempt by any individual or groups to drag the President of the Senate would be resisted by well meaning Nigerians.

“President Bola Tinubu has just signed the N54.99 trillion 2025 appropriation bill into law, what Nigerians should be demanding now is for the Executive arm of government through a coordinated oversight from the Legislature, to ensure proper implementation of the budget rather than any attempt to denigrate the hallowed chambers of Nigeria’s legislature before the eyes of the world.

“As we mark the International Day for women, I urge discerning Nigerians to note that the unsubstantiated allegations against Akpabio has nothing to do with seeking justice and inclusion for women as some people are saying, but purely a calculated plot to remove him from office through the back door,”he said.

The South South Zonal Organizing Secretary warned fifth columnists who are bent on bringing down the President of the Senate to remember that what goes around comes around.

He insisted that what leaders need at this critical juncture in Nigeria’s history is support rather than attacks and betrayal especially coming from once trusted friends and allies.

