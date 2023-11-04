Nigerians Must Rise To Defeat Drug Scourge, Says Marwa, Oborevwori

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) and Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori have stated that to defeat the twin evils of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking, Nigerians must rise in unison to stamp out the scourge from communities and cities across the country. These formed the basis of their respective remarks when the NDLEA boss paid the governor a courtesy visit at the Government House in Asaba, the state capital during his three-day working visit to the state which ended on Friday.

Explaining his mission to the governor, Marwa said he’s visiting the state to personally console the family of Mr. Fidelis Om- honrina over the death its children, Ivan and his brother, Eromosele who was wounded as a result of a ricocheted bullet that strayed 600 metres away from the scene of an NDLEA encounter with some notorious drug dealers on 13th July in Asaba. He said he’s equally in the state to assess the operational needs of the state command and Delta Ports command of the agency with a view to mobilising officers and men of the two formations to go all out for drug cartels operating in the state.

He also added that his third mission was to rally stakeholders key to a successful fight against the drug menace in Delta with a 2018 prevalence rate of 18 per cent. He said with a projected rate of 40 per cent rise in drug abuse in Africa by 2030, all well meaning Nigerians and organisations must unite behind the anti-narcotics agency in its ongoing renewed efforts in drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction.

While encouraging the governor to intensify his poverty alleviation programmes to address youth unemployment, which is a major trigger for substance abuse, Marwa asked for logistics support for the two commands in the state, setting up of drug control committees from state, to local government and community levels as well as provision of rehabilitation centres in each of the three senatorial zones of the state.

He commended the governor for his good works within a short time in office as well as his commitment to the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the state. In his response, Governor Oborevwori celebrated Marwa for always providing quality leadership and unflinching dedication to duty in all national assignments assigned to him. According to him, “We know your antecedents as military governor in Borno and Lagos states.

And under your leadership, NDLEA has recorded successes, going after drug cartels. This momentum must be sustained if we have to win the war against illicit drugs.” While saying the drug scourge has become a public health issue globally and in Nigeria, which needs urgent and proactive actions, the governor assured the Agency of his support and partnership to rid the state of the menace. He thanked Marwa for showing empathy and prompt response to the July fatal incident, saying “Nigerians are appreciain NDLEA, please don’t relent and don’t be discouraged.

Those involved in the illicit drug business must be dealt with.” The NDLEA had earlier in a separate meeting with chairmen of local government councils in the state sought their support and collaboration as the agency was preparing to deploy personnel to LGs across the country beginning from the first quarter of 2024.