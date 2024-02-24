Nigerians Must Be Ready to Support Govt to Fix the Nation –Setonji

The lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Setonji David, advocates patience and perseverance as essential virtues in the process of fixing Nigeria. Setonji, the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, expressed his belief in the parliamentary system of government as the most suitable for the country. David attributed the current crisis in the nation to decisions made by previous administrations. Regarding the removal of fuel subsidy, he opined that while it may not be a popular decision, it is necessary for Nigeria to address its challenges effectively. He shared these views in an interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI. Excerpts:

What is your view about the current economic challenges in Nigeria despite the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu?

Prior to the emergence of this administration, the economy of Nigeria had been bastardised by the last administration. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inherited a terrible economy. But the fact is that the man is a genius, he is going to perform wonders. There is nothing that can happen without us having some level of pains. Whatever pains we are having now is temporary. Tinubu is more than capable to assist this nation, he is the best hand we can ever imagine. I want to urge Nigerians to be patient with him. He just came on board and this is a system that had been messed up for more than 10 years. He has come to stabilise the economy and make it better and we must fix some things, which is what is happening now. I have no doubt that we will have the best of times very soon.

It is believed that the economic crisis was caused by the removal of fuel subsidy by this government last year, which they said led to high cost of transportation, what do you say to this?

We know that fuel subsidy had been there and Nigerians had always been saying that there was need to remove the subsidy for us to move forward, which is what has been done. If you recollect, virtually all the presidential candidates supported the removal of fuel subsidy during the campaigns. We forget things easily in Nigeria, but let us know that the man at the helms of affairs means well and that whatever challenge we have now are temporary.

But some people believe that the President is overwhelmed by the challenges facing the country…

That is not true. He is an expert, an economist and a chattered accountant. We know how he turned things around in Lagos State and the state is one of the strongest economies in Africa today. It’s unfortunate that most times we politicise everything in this country. I’m so sure that Nigeria will be better for it.

The President has not actually come out to address the masses, it’s only his representatives that have been speaking on his behalf and it appears that the state governors have not been able to justify the enhanced money they get from the removal of fuel subsidy…

I know of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, our own Governor, he is doing well. I don’t want to comment on other states. In Lagos State, we believe that things will get better and the Governor is doing a lot. He has also earmarked some programmes, which he will announce very soon.

What do you think the government should do urgently on high prices of food items as there are protests all over the country and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has also said that its members would protest next week?

The problem we have in Lagos State is that you cannot stop people from coming here. Things are hard to some extent in Lagos State as people come to settle here from all over the country and there is nothing anyone can do about it. So, that is one of the challenges the state has as the melting pot of the country. I just want to appeal to the people to know that the government heard their cry and they feel the pains too. Very soon, things will get better, let us just cooperate with the government.

What of the floating of naira that has led to high exchange rate with a dollar going to about N2,000; don’t you think the government should do something urgently to rescue the naira?

The issue of floating the naira or whatever is not what can be treated in isolation. You are talking of the economy and all the issues are interwoven. We are not producing anything in this country, apart from oil, and the economy cannot grow like that. The value of the naira is a function of our production capacity. What are we producing in Nigeria, which is why we are laying emphasis on agriculture. Until we start producing, we cannot continue to condemn our economy from our comfort zone that things are not going well. What are we producing in Nigeria? Those are the issues that the Federal Government is trying to resolve and by the time they do this we will start seeing the results. Let us just be patient because they are handling everything holistically.

Agriculture appears to be another problem due to insecurity as farmers cannot go to farms due to fear of attack and your government actually promised to tackle banditry, kidnapping, killings and all kinds of insecurity,l; don’t you think the government ought to have done something about security?

It’s unfortunate that we forget things easily, insecurity was worse than this before now. Security is very important to any government and the essence of government is security and welfare of the people. Let us just be patient with this government. Those in-charge of security are doing their best. All that we need now is for us to see results in terms of safety. They are not sleeping and they are working towards it.

What’s your view about local government autonomy because Lagos State appears not to be fully in support of this. It is believed that with local government autonomy the councils could provide security for the people and empower those at the grassroots in business, what do you say to this?

People are conversant with our position in Lagos State that local governments should operate under the state because they are in the state. Local Governments administration is a state responsibility. Let us have a true federation, let the local governments operate within the state, you cannot say that they should operate differently. That is our own view, other states might have their views. We don’t subscribe to the view that the autonomy of the local government should be absolute. In a true federation, each state should be independent of the federal government. You cannot give local governments another power and say they should be independent of the state.

People have accused politicians and public office holders of living in affluence with bogus salaries and luxurious cars such as the ones being used by National Assembly members, while the people are suffering and you tell the people to manage…

I am not at the federal level, I am a state legislator. We are very sensitive to the need of our people, we are at home with them, we feel their pains because we live with them. There is nothing special about us and we are very sensitive to those things and we are not far from the people. I don’t want to comment on the National Assembly because it’s beyond me and I don’t know what is going on there. But in Lagos State, we live with our people, we see ourselves on a daily basis, we interact with the people, and we feel their pains. Just this week, we spoke on the challenges the people are having in Lagos State House of Assembly and proffered solutions to them.

Recently, some members of the House of Representatives suggested that Nigeria should go back to parliamentary system of government by 2031 or so, saying that it is less expensive, do you agree with them?

I buy the view, that is my personal view, but the position of my party is supreme. I believe that we need to practise a system of government that is less expensive. I think parliamentary system of government is one of them. It’s better for us.

What are some of the challenges of your area, Badagry and how do you think they can be addressed and how are they being addressed?

Badagry is part of Lagos State. One of our challenges is bad roads, we don’t have enough roads in Badagry. There are so many roads that are in bad condition and we are appealing to the state government to assist us. Also, the issue of unemployment is serious, there are hundreds and thousands of graduates that are unemployed in Badagry. I believe that this concerns the state government too. So, unemployment, infrastructure, road network, hospitals and health centres and many other things that could alleviate the problems of our people should be addressed. Another problem is the presence of policemen on our roads. If you are going to Badagry, you will see so many illegal police check points. When they hear that the Governor is coming, they would go off the road. They are all over the places and are disrupting the economy of the area even in the newly constructed roads. We have spoken about it at the state and at the federal levels, but there has been no change.