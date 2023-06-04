Nigerians Mocks Eniola Badmus, Says She’s Gradually Resembling Tinubu

Famous Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has been recognized for her efforts in ensuring the success of President Bola Tinubu‘s pre-inauguration concert.

Expressing joy, the actress took to her Instagram page, to share a photo of the certificate of appreciation she received from Tinubu’s son, Seyi, acknowledging her contributions to the Renewed Hope Concert.

Sharing pictures of her certificate, the movie star also expressed her gratitude to the President’s son in her caption.

New Telegraph reports that the concert took place on May 25, prior to the President’s swearing-in ceremony on Monday, May 29.

She wrote, “This actually goes a long way in my heart being rewarded for your effort and successful delivery of a great event…..Big big shoutout to @seyitinubu I’m grateful.”

In reaction, many congratulated her, while some expressed concern about her appearance, inquiring if she was okay.

See the post and reactions below:

Recall that several celebrities from the entertainment industry attended the pre-inauguration ceremony of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Thursday night, May 25th,2023.

The event was aimed to bring together Tinubu’s supporters to celebrate ahead of his May 29 inauguration, which was theme ‘Renewed Hope Concert’

Eniola Badmus, the chairperson of the entertainment committee for the inauguration, shared a video from the event on her Instagram account.

In the video clip, she was seen alongside singer Bella Shmurda and other guests at the concert.

Captioning the video, she wrote: “Abuja is about to experience 1st of its kind inauguration Concert featuring all the A list artiste to the Z list just because we believe so much in Unity and One Nigeria.

“Election is over. Let us come together as one and make Nigeria great again. The New Era here is called RENEWED HOPE.”