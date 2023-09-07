Nigerians May Not Watch Afcon On Tv Over Failed Deal

Millions of Nigerians may not watch the 2024 Africa Nations Cup in Cote d’Ivoire because the African football body CAF has cut its biggest TV broadcast deal four months before the championship. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) could well enter another costly legal process after unilaterally cancelling its current biggest broadcast deal with Qatari media group beIN.

On September 1, Caf’s lawyers informed beIN Media Group, which owns the beIN Sports broadcasting division, that it was cancelling the 12- year contract, signed in 2017 and worth $415m, with immediate effect. CAF has accused beIN of a contractual breach and said it wants to recover outstanding payments in the region of $80m.

The Qatar-based media group has responded by acknowledging “a number of issues that have affected the contractual relationship” and advising African football’s ruling body of its intention to sue unless “open discussions in good faith [can] resolve this issue”.

“We are, of course, taking all necessary steps to robustly defend our legal position,” Yousef Al-Obaidly wrote to both CAF and its executive committee members on September 2. “I must make clear to you that beIN does not accept this termination and will take all necessary legal steps to challenge and overturn it.

“In addition, we have significant concerns that this major decision relating to CAF’S most valuable commercial contract may have been taken without the necessary scrutiny and approvals required under CAF’S internal regulations.”