Nigerians Lose Over N100bn Yearly To Fraudulent Practices In Real Estate Sector –Expert

Expert in the real estate sector in Nigeria has expressed concern over the fraudulent practices going on in the sector. Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Ist Choice Properties, Taiwo Joel Oladapo, said Nigerians lose over N100 billion every year to poncy real estate deals.

Oladapo said this has made the sector one of the most high risk area of business operations in Nigeria. He said the company has come to address this challenge with the launch of the first Information Technology anti-corruption App aimed at putting an end to fraudulent practices in the real estate sector.

According to him, the App was designed to halt the multibillion funds lost in the real estate, property and land holding sector across Nigeria.

He said: “The Real Estate Sector can create five million employment every year for Nigerians. It’s a big sector that has been facing threat due to invasion of quacks and fraudulent people.

“Ist Choice Property is here to help redeem the image of real estate in Nigeria. We have established legal framework. “We are working with state and Federal Government.

At the end, the Nigerian Real Estate sector will be free from corruption and incompetence.” Oladapo said the initiative will prevent millions of Nigerians from losing their hardearned money to fraudulent real estate and land speculators whose activities continue to undermine integrity, trust and reputation of doing business in Nigeria.