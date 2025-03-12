Nigerians’ Life Expectancy At 54 Years, Below Global Average – Report

Share

The 2024 State of the Nation Report indicates that life expectancy in Nigeria, though improving, remains below the global average at 54.6 years.

According to the report, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja, life expectancy for women is 54.9 years, while for men it is 54.3 years, reflecting ongoing health challenges.

Globally, life expectancy stands at 73.3 years for both genders, with women projected to live up to 76 years and men 70.7 years.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines life expectancy as “the average number of years that a newborn could expect to live if they were to pass through life exposed to the sex and age-specific death rates prevailing at the time of their birth, for a specific year, in a given country, territory, or geographical area.”

The State of the Nation report noted that the slight disparity between genders was consistent with global trends, where women generally live longer than men.

However, Nigeria’s life expectancy remained below the global average, underscoring the need for continued investment in healthcare and public health initiatives.

“Communicable diseases such as malaria, HIV/AIDS, and tuberculosis contribute significantly to the disease burden, negatively impacting overall health outcomes and life expectancy,” the report noted.

Citing the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS 2023/2024), it highlighted that the fertility rate, at 4.8 children per woman, though gradually declining, remained among the highest in the world.

It said the rate was higher in rural areas (5.6) compared to urban areas (3.9), reflecting disparities in access to education and healthcare.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

