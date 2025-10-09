Nigerians Lament Soaring Cooking Gas Prices, High Cost

Nigerians across different communities have continued to express frustration over the persistent scarcity and rising cost of cooking gas, which has made domestic life increasingly difficult for many families.

A recent interview with residents revealed that the price of gas has increased sharply, making it difficult for many people to afford refills. Some respondents said they now spend almost twice the usual amount to refill their cylinders, while others have switched to charcoal, firewood, and kerosene as alternatives.

Mrs Funke Adebayo, a civil servant, lamented that the situation is affecting her family’s monthly budget. “Cooking gas has become too expensive. We used to refill a 12.5kg cylinder for 10,000, but now it’s about 18,000 or even more.

We can’t afford it like before,” she said. A food vendor, Mrs Adekunle linked the scarcity and price hike to the continuous rise in the dollar rate and poor gas supply from depots.” Everything in Nigeria now depends on dollar. When the exchange rate goes up, the cost of things automatically follows.

The government needs to stabilise the Naira,” he stated. Some respondents also accused marketers of hoarding the product to create artificial scarcity, calling for stronger monitoring and regulation from the government.