Nigerians Knocks Mohbad’s Father For Wearing Late Son’s Clothes

Nigerians have taken to social media to drag Mr Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Afrobeat singer, Mohbad after he was spotted wearing the same cloth as that of his late son.

In the viral video of Mohbad’s father warning Nollywood actresses, Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo not to claim his son’s corpse without his permission, netizens noticed that the clothes he wore in the video were the same as the late singer.

Nigerians, however, dig out an old photo of Mohbad where he wore the same outfit in one of his United Kingdom shows in Birmingham on August 12, 2023.

READ ALSO:

This has caused many to react to the recent discovery that Mohbad’s father has started wearing the clothes of his son and using his belongings as well.

Read some reactions below…

@Pweddymumboy: “Father eat the fruit of the child ”.

@Vzone2020: “But that’s what he always wanted so badly nah. Rubbish’.

@Moreende: “For almost 4 decades wey I don use for this life as a Yoruba. I never hear when papa Dey pray to je ogun omo oo

Mohbad may your Soul continue to rest in peace cause hmmmmmmm”.

@Mommyhamzat: “Mo ti give up now I know the reason mohbad dad said naira fi ajulo won mohbad nah wah o”.

@Fumilayo: “Ee remain make e weave him hair”.

@Tummie: Omoh wey ur son’s lifeless body is still at the morgue … no respect for MOH”.

Watch the photo below…