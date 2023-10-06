Nigerian’s Internet Subscribers Now 159,034,717 –NCC

…Advocates Fair Taxation Practices for Consumers

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that Nigeria’s Internet subscribers has hit 159.034 million with broadband penetration at 45.57 per cent as at August, 2023. The Commission also reiterated its position on fair taxation practices, saying that consumers shouldn’t be subjected to any condition that will stifle their drive for innovation.

This was disclosed by NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, on Thursday, when he spoke during the Commission’s special day at the ongoing 18th Abuja International Trade Fair. He explained: “In Nigeria today, the number of active mobile subscriptions reached 220,715,961 million as at August 2023, while teledensity stood at 115.63 per cent at the same period.

“In this new environment, the competitiveness of Nigerian businesses depends on their ability to leverage new technologies by acquiring the necessary digital skills to do business on an international scale. This in turn benefits the economy financially with broadband penetration at 45.57 percent as at August, 2023.

The EVC, who was represented by the Commission’s Director, Consumer Affairs, Mr Umar Alkasim, said that the commission had remained constant in advocating for fair practices that will develop the industry, without being detrimental to any party. He said: “Our role as regulator, is to advocate for fair taxation practices that do not stifle innovation or place undue burden on consumers.”