Nigerians In US Go Spiritual, Send Families To Churches, Mosques For Prayers

There are indications that many Nigerians living in the United States (US) are currently facing tough times, making them to contact their relatives and family members in Nigeria to rush down to churches, mosques, shrines for spiritual help to avert being victims of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation of illegal immigrants from the US.

Investigations conducted by New Telegraph correspondent among relatives of some Nigerians living in United States revealed that the shame of deportation of their loved ones have made many of them to contact those living in Nigeria to rush down to different places of worship to seek prayers for them not to be returned home (Nigeria).

Specifically, the New Telegraph gathered exclusively that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Removal Operations is currently working with the United States Embassy in Nigeria and the United States Information Service (USIS) to gather more Intels about Nigerians living illegally in United States to aid their flush out from their hideouts and current residential addresses.

Some religious leaders also confirmed to New Telegraph that they have been receiving unusual influx of visitors for special spiritual assistance and prayers for halting then deportation of Nigerians living in United States. Mr Oluwafemi Olayemi said he has three family members living in different parts of the US at the moment and that he has been told to go to white garment churches to pray for them to escape US ICE on their mass deportation operations.

Olayemi said: “I must tell you that the second coming of President Donald Trump to the US number one plum job has not been helpful at all, especially his executive order directing mass deportation of illegal immigrants living in United States.

I have three loved ones in Atlanta, New York and Florida currently. But they are not settled down at the moment and have been in disarray despite living in US for decades.

I must confess to you, they have asked me to go to C&S, CCC churches for different prayers in a bid to avoid being arrested and deported to Nigeria by US ICE over deportation matters.”

Also speaking with New Telegraph, Mr Segun Sanyaolu, a US-based Nigerian living in Baltimore, who said that he’s a confused family man at the moment; that he doesn’t know the fate of his family members currently with the ongoing deportation saga in the US.

According to him, he had his firstborn child in Nigeria, but moved his wife to the US to birth his second child in the US and he later joined her at the point of delivering. Now, he has three children in which two are citizens of the US and one a Nigerian, the first child.

Sanyaolu said: “Me, my wife and my firstborn child, we don’t have our papers complete yet to stay in the US. But we are only living in the US because of our two children we had here. I am totally confused and in a dilemma currently and I have been staying indoors to avoid arrest from the US ICE.

“I must tell you, I have been telling my brother living in Nigeria to visit churches for special prayers for us not to be deported to Nigeria. My family and I need special spiritual prayers at the moment.”

Abdulrashid Adesanwo, another Nigerian living in Connecticut, United States, explained to New Telegraph the harrowing experience he is currently facing with his family members, saying this has prompted him to call his relatives in Nigeria to go to the mosques to contact Imams, Sheikhs and Alfas for some special spiritual prayers not to be deported to Nigeria over paper irregularities.

“I am at the mercy of Allah (SWT) because it has been panicking everywhere for people living in the US currently because of Trump’s deportation crackdown on illegal immigrants in the US.

