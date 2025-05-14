Nigerians in the Diaspora Stand to Gain Immensely From Yoruba Parapo –Afolabi

Share

Dr Adeshola Afolabi is the president of Yoruba Parapo Association, a cultural organisation for Yoruba descendants in the State of Indiana, United States. In this interview with TUNDE SULAIMAN, he discusses vital role of the association in uniting the Yoruba community abroad

Can you briefly tell us about the history and mission of the Yoruba Parapo Association?

My name is Dr. Adeshola Afolabi, and I currently have the honour of serving as the president of the Yoruba Parapo Association here in Indiana. Before diving into our work, it’s important for the public to understand who the Yoruba people are.

The Yoruba are one of the largest and most historically rich ethnic groups in Africa, with deep cultural roots extending from Nigeria and Benin to various parts of the world.

Yoruba Parapo Indiana was founded by a passionate group of Yoruba immigrants and cultural enthusiasts determined to preserve our heritage in the diaspora.

Our mission is to promote Yoruba culture, foster unity among Yoruba descendants, and support community development through education, cultural programming, and mutual assistance.

What prompted the formation of the Yoruba Parapo Association in the United States?

The Yoruba people have a vast and enduring legacy, having maintained a vibrant culture for centuries in Africa and beyond. Our traditions have spread across continents—from Brazil, Trinidad, and Cuba to Haiti, Saint Lucia and the US.

This global dispersion makes it all the more critical for us to unify, especially in diaspora settings. The need to come together as a united and culturally grounded group cannot be overstated.

Without collective efforts, our children and generations risk losing their sense of identity, language, and values that make the Yoruba culture one of the most celebrated in the world.

As president of the association, I lead a dedicated team focused on strategic planning, community engagement, and cultural preservation both locally and internationally.

What personally inspired you to lead this organisation?

My deep connection to Yoruba heritage and a strong sense of service to the community inspired me to take on this role. I recognised a need to strengthen cultural identity among our people, especially younger generations, growing up outside Nigeria.

I wanted to help build a structured platform where our traditions, values, and stories could be passed down with pride and purpose. Also, it’s important to highlight the strength and resilience of Nigerians, particularly the Yoruba community, in the United States.

Research shows we are among the most educated immigrant groups and we contribute meaningfully to sectors such as healthcare, technology, law, business and public service. Here in Indiana, the Yoruba population is estimated at around 10,000, with concentrations in counties like Marion, Hendricks, Hamilton, Brownsburg and Camby.

We’re proud to say that our community includes entrepreneurs, medical professionals, engineers, factory workers and public servants. The Yoruba are a formidable political and cultural force in Indiana, and we aim to use that strength to empower and uplift.

How has the association evolved since its inception?

We’ve come a long way. What started as a small circle of likeminded individuals has grown into a vibrant, multi-generational organisation.

While we began primarily with social gatherings, our scope has expanded to include cultural education, mentorship programmes, youth engagement, and advocacy initiatives. We’ve also embraced digital platforms to connect with Yoruba people far beyond Indiana.

What are some of the key programmes or initiatives currently underway?

We’re excited about several initiatives, including the plan to launch a Yoruba Language and Heritage School for children and teenagers, a monthly cultural forum, and a community welfare programme to support families in need.

Our annual Yoruba Cultural Festival is a major highlight, featuring traditional music, dance, cuisine, and art. We are also partnering with local schools to integrate African cultural studies into their curricula, promoting multicultural understanding.

Our annual Yoruba Cultural Festival is a major highlight, featuring traditional music, dance, cuisine, and art. We are also partnering with local schools to integrate African cultural studies into their curricula, promoting multicultural understanding.

How does the association work to preserve Yoruba culture in Indiana?

We take a multi-faceted approach – language classes, storytelling sessions, cultural events like Yoruba Day, traditional naming ceremonies, and dance showcases all play a role.

These events bring people together and reinforce our shared identity. Through social media, virtual workshops, and online storytelling, we’re reaching not just local members but Yoruba descendants across the globe.

What steps have you taken to connect younger generations to their Yoruba heritage?

Youth engagement is a top priority. We plan to run mentorship programmes, organise cultural immersion camps, and offer language classes to instil pride in their Yoruba identity.

We also encourage young people to take leadership roles within the Association. Their energy and creativity are key to ensuring our work continues well into the future.

What memorable moment that reflects the Association’s impact do you hope to share soon?

I envision a day, perhaps, at one of our Yoruba Cultural Day, when a young girl or boy, born and raised here in Indiana, will confidently deliver a speech entirely in Yoruba.

That moment will be deeply emotional and powerful. I look forward to the day when our children will win a global scholarship or hold public office, proudly representing their heritage. These milestones will affirm that our efforts are making a lasting difference.

What are some challenges you’ve faced leading a cultural organisation in a diverse state like Indiana?

Cultural relevance is a key challenge, particularly in a multicultural society, where younger generations are often more influenced by mainstream American culture.

Encouraging members of the diaspora to understand and embrace the association’s mission can also be difficult. Additionally, funding remains a persistent challenge, as cultural programming is often underfunded.

How do you attract and retain members, especially among second- and third generation Yoruba-Americans?

We create programmes that resonate with their experiences – leadership workshops, creative arts projects, and digital storytelling.

We also use social media to reach younger audiences and host engaging, relatable events. Youth ambassadors play an essential role in bridging generational divides.

What opportunities exist for collaboration with other African or multicultural organisations?

There’s a tremendous opportunity for cross-cultural partnerships. We’re exploring joint festivals, cultural exchange programmes, and educational collaborations.

These alliances help amplify African voices, promote shared values, and build stronger, more unified communities. We’ve begun conversations with several organisations and are optimistic about formalising these relationships soon.

Are there any upcoming events or initiatives the community should anticipate?

Absolutely! We are gearing up for our annual Yoruba Cultural Heritage Festival this summer.

Additionally, we’re launching an oral history project to document diaspora stories, and a youth innovation challenge that combines traditional wisdom with modern problem-solving.

These events will be open to the public and promise to be both inspiring and educational.

What are your goals for the association in the coming years?

We plan to establish a Yoruba Language School, build a Yoruba Cultural and Community Centre, expand scholarship opportunities, and form long-term partnerships with educational and civic institutions.

Our goal is to position Yoruba Parapo as a leading cultural hub in the Midwest.

How can individuals outside the Yoruba community support your work?

We welcome everyone to be part of our journey. You can attend our events, volunteer, collaborate with us, or offer mentorship.

Cultural exchange thrives on inclusivity. Donations, expertise, and shared experiences from friends of other cultures enrich our mission and expand our reach.

What message would you like to share with the broader Indiana community about Yoruba Parapo’s vision and values?

Our vision is anchored on unity, cultural pride, and community development. We believe cultural identity is essential for both personal and communal growth.

Through Yoruba Parapo, we aim to build bridges of understanding and appreciation across cultures. Our core values – respect, collaboration, education, and resilience – guide everything we do.

How can interested individuals get involved, volunteer, or become members?

It’s easy! Visit our website or connect with us on social media to learn more. We host monthly open meetings and welcome volunteers for various activities – whether teaching, organising events, or providing community outreach.

Becoming a member simply requires interest and commitment. You’ll be joining a vibrant, supportive, and purpose-driven cultural family.

