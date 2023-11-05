Nigerians In Need Of Divine Intervention – Omodiagbe

As cries for God’s intervention in the affairs of the nation heightens, founder and Presiding Bishop, Liberation Word Evangelical Ministries, Matthew Omodiagbe, has expressed hope for positive turnaround. Omodiagbe, made this known at the 21st anniversary and annual Zion Convention 2023 of Calvary Kingdom Church (CKC) International, themed, ‘Pure Words’ held recently in Lagos, where he was the guest speaker.

He partly stated:“The nation right now is in blackness because nothing is working. People are suffering, the masses are dying and nothing is working…We are trusting that God will give us a way out.” On Christians exercising their authority in Christ, he stated: “God told us that He has ordained us – we have gifts for performance but that performance can only be possible if we are aware of what we carry.”

On the palliative recently distributed by the government, he shared: “I live not too far from here, they brought palliative to my close – imagine 10 derica of rice for houses with families – what will it do? We just left it and possibly gave it to one person who needs it more.” However, he lauded his host, Archbishop Joseph Ojo for shining the light in the ministry and outside. “We are still counting more years for the ministry and God is still working through His servants. Papa is a good father to me; he is my father.

He is somebody I look up to and somebody I emulate in ministry,” Omodiagbe said. Blaise Daddie, another visiting Bishop from Ivory Coast, said if believers cannot learn about the pure word of God, they will fail in all they do. “It is good for you to learn the word of God when you want to grow in the kingdom,” he said. He stressed that the word of God remains the foundation for everything carried out by a believer based on the principles of the Bible.

“When I saw the topic, the ‘Pure Word’; I was happy because I love the word of God,” he further said. Daddie, disclosed that he has been working with the host, Joseph Ojo, since the year 2000, and that he was in Nigeria to learn more from his spiritual mentor. “I learn from him and everything I do is from him,” he added.