Nigerians In Diaspora Rally Support For Tinubu, Akpabio

Some Nigerian professionals in the Diaspora have declared their support for the re-election bids of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In a statement titled “Let Us Build on President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s Impactful and Exemplary Leadership,” the group praised what it described as a “divinely inspired collaboration” between Tinubu and Akpabio, noting that both leaders have provided purposeful leadership over the last two years.

The statement, signed by the group’s Coordinator, Princess Diana Akinmoyo, highlighted President Tinubu’s “revolutionary achievements” as Lagos State governor between 1999 and 2007 and his influence on subsequent administrations, which she said transformed Lagos from a slum into a globally competitive commercial hub.

According to the group:

“We now have one of the best democratically elected governments in history, which has expanded Nigeria’s GDP by $67 billion in just two years — from ₦269.29 trillion on May 29, 2023, when President Tinubu assumed office, to ₦372.8 trillion today.”

The statement also credited the Tinubu administration with strengthening Nigeria’s global standing, citing the upward movement of the Nigerian passport from 97th position in 2022 to 88th in the 2025 Henley Passport Index.

Akinmoyo further referenced the recent upgrade of Nigeria’s economic outlook by S&P Global Ratings, from “stable” to “positive” attributing it to the success of Tinubu’s reforms, including fuel subsidy removal and the Tax Reform Act, which she said had broadened revenue channels.

She noted that inflation had dropped significantly under the current administration:

“The President has tamed inflation tremendously, bringing it to a three-year low of 16%, down from about 33% in 2023 when he took office. This economic stabilisation has been acknowledged by reputable institutions, including the Financial Times of London and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.”

The group also applauded the synergy between the Presidency and the National Assembly, describing it as “a major asset” that has enhanced Nigeria’s international reputation.

Akinmoyo described Senate President Akpabio’s performance as “uncommon excellence,” noting that his trajectory prepared him for national leadership. She listed his previous roles as two-term commissioner (1999–2007), Governor of Akwa Ibom State (2007–2015), Minister of the Federal Republic (2015–2019), Senate Minority Leader (2019–2023), and currently President of the Senate since June 2023.

She added that the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, constructed during his tenure as governor remains one of the best in Africa and a testament to his capacity for transformative projects.

According to Akinmoyo, Akpabio has brought this wealth of experience into the National Assembly, where he has been “particularly loyal to the visionary and impactful reforms of the Presidency,” helping to maintain a cooperative legislature with minimal friction.

The group called on Nigerians at home and abroad to support the continuation of the Renewed Hope Agenda beyond 2027:

“We encourage all Nigerians to allow God’s choices to continue to steer our affairs so that Nigeria can grow in geometric progression and achieve the dream of a peaceful and prosperous nation.”