Nigerians In Diaspora Hail Akpabio On Nation Building At 63

As Senate President, Godswill Akpabio celebrates his 63rd birthday, Nigerian professionals in the Diaspora have hailed the contributions of the former governor of Akwa Ibom State to the nation’s development and to the stability of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government over the last two years.

The professionals in a statement to celebrate Akpabio at 63 said the Senate President has been a pillar of support to Tinubu’s administration and has made a significant impact in the nation’s polity since 1999, when the present democratic dispensation began.

The Coordinator of the Nigerian professionals in Diaspora, Princess Diana Akinmoyo, said that since Akpabio has embarked on the journey of nation-building in 1999, he has continued to work assiduously to make Nigeria much better in all ramifications through courage, hard work, sense of duty, tenacity, determination, and belief in Nigeria’s greatness and prosperity at all times.

According to her, Akpabio served his people of Akwa Ibom State excellently as a Commissioner for eight years, Governor for eight years, Senate Minority leader for four years, and later as a Minister in the Federal Republic of Nigeria and as the President of the 10th Nigerian Senate since June 2023.

Akinmoyo said in all these positions, Akpabio has shown that leadership is service, not privilege, even in the face of immense challenges.

Her words “You modernised your state and made Akwa Ibomites very proud of their environment. The International Stadium you built has remained a very good testimony and the best not only in this country but also in Africa.

‎”Your current services to Nigeria, fueled by your passion for democracy, good governance, and economic development, have been even more visible and remarkable.

“We deeply appreciate your vibrancy, loyalty, partnership, good leadership strategy as the head of the second arm of the federal government, and support for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which is visible and very appropriate.

“You have confirmed that your choice as the Senate President is not only divine, but based on your antecedents, competence, and other qualities that Nigeria could depend on and be proud of in this progressive administration.

“‎Every day, as the Senate President, you have provided leadership and justified that your election is to strengthen national progress, peace, and build a very virile, vibrant, and creative economy. Your dedication to your sacred duties further reassures us that you will always work towards *leaving good footprints on the sands of time

“‎Together with President Tinubu, you have begun to lay the foundations to devolve more powers to the federating units of Nigeria. From securing new global partnerships across the Atlantic to driving food security and investment reforms at home, your partnership has been integral to our national growth and development.

“‎In the years ahead, as the government strategises to secure Nigerians from untimely deaths and to also secure our properties, unlock new trade corridors and deliver more schools, hospitals, and create viable jobs, we, your admirers in the Diaspora, would soon shift to return to Nigeria as a very peaceful and vibrant nation.”

The Nigerian professionals in Diaspora wished the Senate President renewed vitality, good health, strength, happiness, wisdom, and more years of prosperity.