Nigerians In Darkness As National Grid Collapses

The national grid experienced another system collapse on Wednesday, February 12, after the grid lost power generation some minutes before 11 am, throwing many Nigerians into darkness.

New Telegraph gathered that some power generation companies confirmed that there was a general grid disturbance and most power plants on the grid lost generation when the incident occurred.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued on its verified X handle on the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

The statement reads, “Dear Valued Customer, We regret to inform you that a system disturbance occurred on the national grid at 11:34 am today causing a power outage across our franchise areas.

“While gradual restoration of power supply has commenced, please be assured that we are working closely with relevant stakeholders to fully restore electricity as soon as the grid is stabilised.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work to serve you better,” the post reads.

