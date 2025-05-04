Nigerians Importing From China Falling Victims To Fraud –Tietie

Share

A human rights lawyer, Frank Tietie, has raised an alarm that Nigerian business owners who were importing goods from China were falling victim to what he described as a growing pattern of financial fraud.

Tietie who made the allegation during an interactive with newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, also alleged that Nigerian importers were increasingly falling victim to harsh crackdowns by Chinese authorities.

Highlighting the cases of two Nigerian importers, Okonkwo Nancy Ijeoma and Mudasiru Balogun Jimoh, who reportedly lost 60 million Naira in a failed currency exchange deal, Tietie explained that both individuals paid the funds in Naira to a Chinese businesswoman based in Nigeria, expecting an equivalent amount in Yuan to be sent to a supplier in China.

However, the goods were never delivered, and the funds were subsequently frozen by Chinese authorities, allegedly under suspicion of money laundering.

Tietie accused the Zhe Jiang Shang Yu Police Station in China of routinely freezing accounts without due process, pointing out that Nigerian traders are being unfairly targeted under China’s anti-money laundering laws.

He criticized the lack of opportunity for defense or recovery, leaving many Nigerian businesses in financial distress.

The lawyer also expressed disappointment over the inaction of Nigerian authorities, such as the police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in protecting citizens abroad.

In a related development, a Chinese business consultant, Jiang Xia, has revealed that he had lost nearly a million dollars in a similar manner.

Jiang explained that China’s current legal framework fails to distinguish between legitimate business people and suspected criminal actors, causing significant harm to those engaged in lawful trade.

The law firm has called on the Nigerian government to take diplomatic action, urging China to conduct transparent investigations and implement measures to safeguard Nigerian business interests in the country.

