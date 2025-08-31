Nigerians: Hunger, Inflation, Insecurity Persist Despite Increased Allocation

Despite the significant rise in the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to state and local government councils following fuel subsidy removal, Nigerians have continued to groan under the weight of widespread hunger, escalating inflation, and deteriorating insecurity.

In Benin City, Edo State, a civil servant with the state’s Ministry of Justice, Mr. Joseph Ojeduma (not real name), expressed deep frustration over the disconnect between the increased government revenue and the worsening living conditions of ordinary Nigerians.

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph, Ojeduma pointed out that although more money is being disbursed to various levels of government, it has not translated into any tangible benefit for the masses.

“The increased Federal Allocation only puts money in the hands of the governors and local government councils, and not in the hands of Nigerians, but …the effects are not felt. More money is coming, but there is no impact. For example, we still have roads that are not motorable. The education sector is in shambles. No free education. Look at the level of decay of our public infrastructure. Poverty is on daily increase. So, what is the effect of the subsidy removal in the lives of the average Nigerian?” He asked.

Echoing similar sentiments, Mrs. Blessing Emade, a trader at the New Benin Market, Benin City, decried the increasing hardship faced by small business owners and ordinary citizens. According to her, the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the Naira have brought about a surge in the cost of living, with no visible support structures from the government to cushion the effects.

Zamfara

Civil Servants in Zamfara State do not fare better, as they cried that, despite improved FAAC allocation that led to the recent implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage by Governor Dauda Lawal-led administration, only about 40 per cent of their demands could be entertained.

A state government worker, who identified himself as Muhammad, who has only one wife and four children and currently earning N69,500 monthly basis, said the fund cannot take him anywhere, against the N30,400 he earned before the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage.

According to Auwalu, the ugly development, which emanated from the government’s negligence, which allowed prices of commodities to skyrocket without any control, has eventually washed away the value of what is being earned by the Civil Servants and workers serving under private companies.

Oyo

In Oyo State, some respondents expressed the same view. Mr. Funsho Adesina said: ” Despite the astronomically increased allocation to the state, there has not been any significant impact on the lives of the people. Impact on us as citizens. “Manageable roads in the metropolis are just being scrapped and laid with asphalt. Many deplorable roads in the hinterlands are abandoned, leaving the inhabitants to suffer.”

Mrs. Kolade, a civil servant said, “though our salaries have been increased, cost of living is still very high. Costs of transportation, housing, food, and other essential items, are still very high. We had expected that farm produce from the government’s farm settlement like that of Fashola would have been flooding the town at subsidised rate. But till today, I have not seen government produce…The rate at which the state transport managers are collecting money from drivers has continued to make transportation high. The commercial drivers often complain about the tickets they pay for on daily basis. All these are killing”, she said.

Kwara

A civil servant, who spoke in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, under the condition of anonymity, said: “Increased FAAC allocation has not in any way improved my living standards because there is no commensurate increase in our salary. And despite the increase in FAAC allocation, some workers are still being owed three to four months’ salary. Also, no fall in prices of foodstuffs and other essential commodities, which could have reduced poverty and made life easier for the masses.”

To a private citizen, Ezekiel Olaniyan, “increased FAAC allocation has not really resulted in the improvement of the standard of living in the country at all. This is mainly because of corruption and the fact that a significant portion of Nigeria’s wealth, despite FAAC allocations, remains concentrated in the hands of a few elite due to political connections and poor resource distribution, preventing benefits from reaching a broader population.

“As a matter of fact, there’s still food insecurity/scarcity in the nation while transportation costs are still on the high side and unaffordable to many Nigerians. Also, poor infrastructure, especially in the area of power supply, has affected most businesses. To say the least, the poverty rate is still very high in the country and it calls for urgent redress,” he said.