Nigerians’ Have Seen Reasons To Reject APC In 2027 –Adebayo

Prince Adewole Adebayo was the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general election. In this interview, he speaks on the forthcoming 2027 elections, the expected merger of opposition political parties and his party’s readiness for the coming polls, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU writes

There is frenzy among political actors ahead of 2027. What do you think about the current issues surrounding the coming elections?

Like all human activities that require the involvement of a lot of people, two years is a short time. If you are trying to build a house to move in on May 29, 2027, and you have not bought the land by now, you can’t be sure that you will move into the house. That is just a small house for one person.

And if you want to graduate from school to earn any degree and you have not gained admission by now, then you know you cannot graduate by that time.

So, two years is not a long time when it comes to national planning, and if you want to form a government, you need to persuade people to come and join you in the campaign.

You need to tell them about your issues, you need to select those who agree with you and those who don’t agree with you. Then, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timetable is what people should follow and the timetable says that a candidate must emerge at least a year or about a year before the elections.

The voter is only involved on election day and that is why voters tend to think that 2027 is far away because by February 2027, voters will have to go to the polls to vote.

But, before that, a politician has to emerge as a candidate of his party and that period is less than a year from now. So, you can understand why it looks like there is a lot of frenzy in the system.

Apart from the frenzy, there seem to be a lot of media appearances and a lot of sentiments and emotions in the system. How do we separate normal emotions and sentiments from the critical national discourse expected from issues leading to 2027?

Well, politics is a human activity and emotions are part of the human psyche and human make-up. But, if you want to govern, build roads, build hospitals, and create employment, you are doing all those for human beings.

So, you have to take their emotions along and there is a lot of diversity in the country in terms of age differences among the population, gender differences, religion and ethnicity, all of those put together.

Some of the sentiments have developmental implications, so you need to take care of them. Some are irrelevant to a particular issue. So, when it comes to the economy, we have been speaking quite clearly and lucidly about where we disagree with President Bola Tinubu and it is consistent with how we disagreed with him when we were campaigning.

These policies that he and his team are now implementing, that people are crying blue murder, those are the things we predicted when we were campaigning, pointing out the implications and it has dawned on President Tinubu that he is in serious trouble because he is approaching half time and none of his policies has worked. He is also running out of propaganda because a hungry man does not doubt that he is hungry.

There is no amount of ‘food is coming’ that you can use to deceive a baby. It is only when the food comes that the baby knows it has come. So, that is the situation.

They are not improving on any index, they are not generating any employment, they are not bringing inflation down, they are not bringing prices of goods and services down, they are not doing better with getting people jobs, they are not doing better with security, they are not doing better in any area that is of importance to the people.

So, whether it is food, clothing or shelter, education or health care; measurable things, they are nowhere and those are the things that we are discussing.

All other sentimental issues, we have left those for those who are very good at the politics of emotion. We are for politics of development and measurement, and things that even when we say them; even if you are Tinubu’s best friend or a member of his political party, you know that these things we are saying are quite true.

Those are the things that we are talking about now and how we talk about them is such that we proffer solutions, so that should they have a second thought, they will look at the solution we are proposing and they will start to adopt our solutions.

I hope that President Tinubu will copy some of my ideas just the way they copied my slogan during their campaign, and use them to better the lives of the people.

I want President Tinubu’s government to succeed because I don’t need their government to be a colossal failure to be able to defeat them in the next election if you are waiting for them to fail even more spectacularly than they are failing now, the people are going to suffer irreparably.

That is why we are talking to them. Some of the discussions we have are addressed towards the government to show them, to give them feedback and to analyse the feedback for them because when you are a president and you are staying in the State House, you can be in a cocoon.

You can be in the bubble and you don’t get upper news, you don’t know what’s going on and you are releasing billions and trillions every day, you might be misled into assuming that because you are releasing all this money, you think the money is doing something for the public.

So, when we get information from the public as we do because we go round the country, we speak because I know that if I speak, President Tinubu will know and he will listen.

So, we try to speak to let them know that the people are complaining genuinely and they are suffering and don’t be deceived by any report you are getting on the contrary; that’s number one Secondly, we are also communicating to the people, telling them that their suffering is not by accident.

You know that we raised these issues last election cycle and if you didn’t listen at that time, now you listen because you have an opportunity to get out of this quagmire by ensuring that in the next election, you just get rid of the APC and let President Tinubu go and enjoy his old age, and then we can sit down and put a proper government in place and then solve these problems that we shouldn’t be having.

There are problems that we will be having whether we are developed or not but there are some problems we shouldn’t be having in 2025; like food shortages, insecurity, lack of access to basic education, lack of access to healthcare and all of that. Those are not problems we should be having now; we should be having bigger problems.

Your party, the SDP, seems to be more or less like the beautiful bride now. We noticed that a lot of political bigwigs are meeting with your party leaders. Is there anything in the offing, are we expecting a merger?

Well, I will leave that to the party management. I am the leader of the party but I am not the national chairman, national secretary or organising secretary.

The only thing I do is to give guidance and for us to know that a political party is a public institution; it is not owned by me and anyone who wants to join.

Even if President Tinubu decides to resign from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and says he wants to join the SDP, we can’t stop him because there is freedom of association under section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution. So, you can see anybody may wish to join us but we need to understand these politicians, who are coming.

We are having discussions with them and we have three criteria in dealing with them. Number one is that ours is a party of ideas, so if you don’t agree with our ideas, it will be counterproductive for you to come because we have this set of ideas that we believe in.

So, many of these things that they are doing in APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) like privatising public institutions, commoditising social services, and making money from education and healthcare, instead of investing in the outcome for the people; all these things, we don’t agree with.

Removing subsidies from things that impact the poverty level are things that we don’t agree with, so we want the government to be more active in social investment, so that we can lift our people out of poverty and they will pay us back with productivity in return for overtime.

When you take the child of a beggar on the street and train him or her, the money you spent to raise the child would be paid over to you for generations to come because those three children are never going to be beggars and their children and grandchildren are going to be productive forever.

That is the kind of dialogue within our party and that’s why we are different. It is not just in the alphabet that we are different from them; we are different from them in content.

So, they need to study us from our manifesto. Chapter 2 of the Nigerian Constitution and the fundamental objective and directive principle of state policy which PDP and APC have violated, are the reasons why we are poor, insecure and desperate now.

The second reason we are talking to the politician who wants to come to the SDP is because there’s a kind of behaviour that makes you ruin your parties where you are coming from.

PDP used to be the largest party in Africa; it took over from the ANC in South Africa as the largest party in Africa, now it is in tatters due to indiscipline, lack of party supremacy, lack of respect for rules and regulations and APC is following the same route.

So, this discipline is what has kept our party in order and because of this discipline, these people are coming in to join our party, so we enjoin them to learn for the first time to be law-abiding, to do politics according to good conscience and respect for the rule of law.

The third thing is that if you come to our party with an ambition, you’re welcome. I even want people who I know are trying to run for the office of president to come and contest against me. I welcome them to the party. However, you must know that in our party, we insist on democratic methods.

We do not use any desperate method, we don’t give bribes to delegates, we don’t falsify delegate lists, we don’t do fractional primaries and all of that.

So, if all of these things are agreed, if we agree on the ideology, we agree on the party discipline, we agree on ethical politics, everyone is welcome to SDP and I encourage everyone to come and join the party.

By doing that, we will give Nigerians a solid platform for alternative politics. We will also let the people know that if they are not satisfied with what they are getting from the APC, there’s a viable alternative for them to put a government of their choice. That’s the whole idea.

A lot of these individuals who are coming to your party are largely people who symbolize the political parties they represent. They are individualistic and their parties are not grouped based, how are you going to manage the ego of these men and their deep pockets?

I think deep pockets should be used for their families and members of their communities. We don’t put our hands in anybody’s pockets, so we don’t know if it’s deep or shallow.

The only thing you owe the party is your membership fee and if the party is doing any activity and you want to contribute, you can make contributions. But I believe that the treasurer is going to report to the INEC immediately you make this contribution.

So, whether you are rich or poor is irrelevant. Remember that ahead of the presidential primary for the 2023 election, which I won; the first person to buy the form was a multi-billionaire who owns two banks, followed by others who are well known in the country.

But out of 1807 votes cast, I only lost 87 votes. People didn’t care whether the other people were billionaires or whatever because the party is based on ideas. When a party is based on money, the richest person has influence.

But it is not so when a party is based on ideas, It’s just like a university; if you are trying to teach Political Science or Nuclear Engineering, the person who understands the principles will be the teachers. It is not going be the person who is the richest.

So, if they come to us and are rich persons, we will welcome them. Maybe, we can learn one or two things about entrepreneurship from them If you make your money legitimately, we will want to learn how you make your money, so that we can replicate it in millions of Nigerians.

But beyond that, we are not interested. The second point is that in our party, people are highly experienced. Our national chairman, even though he is a young person, started politics very long ago with Abubakar Rimi and if you do politics with Rimi you will know that you are highly experienced.

Our national secretary used to be our national chairman and when I came in to reorganize the party, we found out that he is from the same place as I am and we said he has to step down or resign. He stepped down and became the national secretary.

He used to be Minister of Defence in Nigeria and was the Minister of Power as well but he is now an obedient secretary. So, we have many people in our party, who have the same level of pedigree as those who are making noise in other parties but when they are with us, they are highly disciplined.

The director general of my campaign used to be Minister of Youths and Sports but he knows himself as the director general of the campaign and he limits himself to that.

You can see the senators that we have now in the National Assembly from the SDP; you don’t hear of any scandal or anything that has to do with scandal.

