Nigerians Groan As Tinubu Signs Controversial Yacht, SUVs Bills

Amid the growing economic disparity, Nigerians have continued to groan for survival as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved a supplementary budget earmarking millions of dollars for a presidential yacht and Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for his wife and top government officials.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu on Wednesday signed into law the budget that allocates $38 million for the presidential air fleet and other renovations.

The $6.1 million that had been allocated for the boat earlier was redirected by lawmakers to “student loans” a move that was approved by the Senate.

The Nigerian Navy had on Saturday said the Yacht had taken delivery since June 2023, but “it has not been paid for.”

President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Anjuri Ngelale defended the supplemental budget as serving to “strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and address Nigeria’s critical infrastructure deficit, amongst other considerations.”

According to him, 30% of the money would be spent on security, and another 35% on “provision of critical infrastructure.”

The 460-member national assembly of the nation recently affirmed that every politician will receive a brand-new SUV, purportedly costing more than $150,000 per. The politicians claimed the cars would improve their ability to carry out their duties.

Food costs are currently rising to all-time highs in Nigeria, one of the poorest countries in the world. The annoyance of common Nigerians, who see politicians get enormous incomes while others, such as medical professionals, frequently have to go on strike to protest inadequate pay, is also on the rise.

“My ability to eat is a gift from God. It is challenging,” Nduka Omeje, a shopkeeper in the Apo resettlement in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, remarked.