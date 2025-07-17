Nigerians Give Birth To Children They Can’t Cater For –Expert

The Deputy Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Research and Ethics at Modibbo Adama Teaching Hospital, Yola, Dr Solomon Bulus, has emphasized that the true reality facing Nigeria is that, Nigeria give birth to what it can’t cater for.

Bulus said: “Nigeria is currently the sixth most populous nation on earth, is expected to make a huge leap in just over twenty years to move to third by the year 2050 with a projected population of 400 million.”

The medical expert who warned that this could have severe implications for Nigeria, bared his mind in a chat with journalists on Nigeria’s population indices along health lines, on the occasion of the World Population day.

He noted that Nigeria as the African giant has a fertility rate of over 5 per cent based on statistics, but losing about 150 women daily due to pregnancy related causes, worst places to give birth, stressing that these depict that Nigeria cannot cater for the pregnant women and children being born, due to decay in infrastructure, low budget and ignorance.