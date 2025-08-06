…as EuroAcademy partners Poland’s WSB-NLU

In a bid to expand international education opportunities for Nigerians, EuroAcademy has introduced a portfolio of fully accredited postgraduate and MBA programmes, which offer Nigerian students a chance to earn globally recognised European qualifications without leaving the country.

To this end, EuroAcademy has launched National Louis University (WSB-NLU), one of Poland’s top private universities, as the authorised representative of Wyższa Szkoła Biznesu in Nigeria.

EuroAcademy explained that its mission was to bridge the growing gap between African talent and global academic and career opportunities by creating accessible, affordable, and flexible pathways to higher education.

According to the Academy, the collaboration with WSB-NLU comes at a crucial time when many African students are exploring alternative routes to international degrees, particularly amid increasing visa hurdles and the high costs of studying abroad.

Director of EuroAcademy, Olakunle Alayande, further explained that through this partnership, Nigerian students could enrol in advanced postgraduate programmes in Data Analysis and Cybersecurity.

Additionally, professionals seeking to strengthen their credentials and leadership skills could choose from a range of specialised Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes, including Human Resource Management, Finance, Accounting, Supply Chain Management and Marketing Management.

The academic offerings, according to him, were designed with flexibility and practical relevance in mind, with many of them available in online formats to enable students to balance work, life, and study seamlessly.

He said: “This is more than an admissions channel; it’s a gateway to European academic excellence. We’re committed to supporting Nigerian students every step of the way, from application through graduation, while opening the door to world-class learning and professional growth.”

WSB-NLU, based in Nowy Sącz, Poland, is renowned for its cutting-edge educational model that blends theoretical knowledge with practical, industry-focused experience.

Graduates of the university are highly employable across Europe and globally, benefiting from the institution’s robust alumni network and reputation for innovation.

The launch of EuroAcademy Nigeria aligns with a growing trend of education globalisation and digital learning. It provides Nigerian students a competitive edge in today’s knowledge economy, allowing them to earn EU-standard degrees recognised by employers worldwide, all without the challenges of international relocation.