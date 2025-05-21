Nigerians Find Identity Through Dialogue, Mutual Respect, Others, Says Remi Tinubu

Share

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has said that Nigerians find their true identity and unity through dialogue, interactions and mutual respect.

Mrs Tinubu said this in her message commemorating the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development on Wednesday.

She wrote: “The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, highlights the profound strength that lies in our differences and the shared humanity that connects us all. There is indeed strength and unity in diversity.

“Nigeria for example is blessed with over 250 ethnic groups, each speaking a different language, but it is through our dialogue, our interactions, and our mutual respect that we find true identity and unity.

“On this day, I encourage every Nigerian to celebrate our cultural richness, to listen with empathy, and to lead with understanding. Let us embrace this journey together and shape a brighter future for Nigeria and the world.

Happy World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.”

Share