Nigerians Faced Existential Challenges In 2023 – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said Nigerians experienced existential changes in 2023, which he blamed on some policies of the government.

Among these changes, according to him, were “the rising cost of food items, goods and services, the malfunction in our national economy and the degenerating state of our national and community security.”

In his New Year message to Nigerians, the former vice president observed that “while many companies have closed their operations in Nigeria and moved their enterprise elsewhere with clearer policies and visions, the situation of life for Nigerians keeps getting direr.

“Certainly, many families and businesses already know the intensity of the trying times that we are currently going through.”

Atiku who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, noted that some of these challenges could have taken a completely different pathway, had the government been smarter with her policy prescriptions.

He added that the year 2023 was a challenging year, but stated that “the lessons that we took away from it are what should prepare us for the future that the new year holds.

“It is my belief that one of the reasons the Almighty created time and season is for us to take stock of our realities and effect necessary amends.

He called for “national planning that will deliberately make the common people of Nigeria the centrepiece of our development,” as a solution to the problems

Atiku called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government to champion a pathway to addressing the acute hardship that Nigerians are going through, in 2024.

“The government must show a clear direction of its policy projections and desist from the subsisting behaviour of groping in the dark,” he advised.