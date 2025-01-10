Nigerians Enjoying Dividends Of Tinubu’s Fuel Subsidy Removal –Okpebholo

Share

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has said Nigerians are enjoying the dividends of fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu.

He said this when he received the Akoko-Edo Local Government Area acting Chairman Alabi B Oshion – ogue and councilors.

He also said the 18 local government areas received and squandered N83 billion in 12 months. Okpebholo said: “Before Bola Tinubu’s administration, Edo State was receiving N3.5 billion monthly as local government allocation, but today, local governments in Edo State are receiving over N8 billion monthly.

This is not state allocation. “President Tinubu is working hard to see that development gets to the grassroots as he took a major step to make life better for the people.

“Since the Presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo to Muhammadu Buhari, none had the boldness to remove fuel subsidies, but Tinubu came and did it and the people are enjoying the dividends of what he has done.

“Thank you for coming here to visit as relationships matter to me, and you have come to establish it. “Akoko-Edo is dear to me, and you have gotten more appointments than others.”

On the suspended council chairmen, the governor said: “The chairmen had been in office for the past one year and they have nothing to show for it while other States are utilizing their resources well for the people.

“These chairmen had the boldness to remove N800 million monthly from local government accounts while our schools suffered without good classrooms, teachers and other infrastructure. “We are here to correct the wrongs as Edo State must move forward, and no individual will draw us back.”

