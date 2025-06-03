Nigerians Dying Because Tinubu Can’t Protect Them- Kenneth Okonkwo

Share

Former spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) Kenneth Okonkwo stated that Nigerians in Benue, Plateau, and other states are dying because President Bola Tinubu is their President.

Speaking in a recent interview with News Central TV, the Nollywood veteran chastised those praising Tinubu’s administration, saying they are doing it on the graves and blood of Nigerians that are massacred everyday.

According to Okonkwo, Nigerians are dying because Tinubu can’t protect them.

Okonkwo said: “There is no way anybody will be praising this government and not appearing like a fool.

“When they came in, Tinubu in his inauguration said the fuel subsidy is gone and when he was saying that there was no cabinet in place.

“Fuel price rose from N195 to N617 in one slope and then they floated the naira and it depreciated and the only defense they have is to be patient. Nigerians became hungry and were shouting that they are hungry.

“Be patient for six months, one year, two years, and half of the journey and they are still asking people to be patient.

“Are you praising this government? You are doing it on the blood and the grave of people massacred in Benue State, as I talk to you, people are dying every day – not because they committed any crime but because Tinubu is their President who could not defend them.

“Benue State is an APC state that is governed by a Reverend Father, so spiritually you will say a Rev father is in charge, politically you will say that they are members of Tinubu’s political party, yet they are dying everyday from terrorists, killer herders and no end insight or solution.

“And some people are praising this government, they are doing it on the graves and blood of Nigerians that are massacred everyday.

“You talk about the Plateau, the Northwest, Southwest, kidnappers are discovered with graves burning people alive and Tinubu’s purported security reports, they don’t take such to him for prevention, but security reports to secure Nigerians they won’t give him.

“Security is the basic necessity that each government owes its citizens and this government has failed.”

