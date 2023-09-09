Nigerians Drags Bauchi First Lady As Convoy Stuck In Mud (Photos)

Nigerians on social media have taken to their handles to react to the photos of the convoy of Bauchi State First Lady, Aisha Bala Muhammad stranded in floodwaters on Saturday while on her way to commission a healthcare centre in the Jamdan area of the state.

The pictures sighted by Saturday Telegraph showed that the convoy was trapped on a flooded and poorly maintained road, resulting in the immobilisation of her SUV convoy.

The first lady was, however, forced to step out of her vehicle as she walked through the water to reach her destination.

Following this development, Nigerians have taken to the comment section to throw shade at the First Lady and her husband, Governor Bala Mohammed love the deplorable roads in the state.

Calling the scenario regrettable, netizens pointed out that the First Lady deserved to be forced to walk on a muddy road because the state administration was unable to fix it.

Reacting, Chinasa Omeri said: “They’ve been around the corridors of power for years more than any other tribe, but na Dem still suffer past, engaging in open discussions about government and its actions is vital for a healthy democracy. It’s great to see people using social media to bring attention to important issues and hold leaders accountable.”

See more reactions below;