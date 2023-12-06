Nigerians Don’t Trust APC, PDP, Others – Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has identified the lack of accountability and impunity as the reasons why Nigerians do not trust political parties.

Akpabio who made this remark on Wednesday in Abuja noted that repositioning Nigeria’s political parties would help restore public trust and confidence.

Represented by Anambra Central Senator, Victor Umeh, Akapbio at an event organised by the Kukah Centre insisted that political parties have helped in sharpening Nigeria’s policies and governance.

He said political parties have provided platforms for Nigerians to participate in the democratic process, noting that it would be remiss of Nigerians not to acknowledge the issues that have marred the country’s democratic culture.

“These issues have led to a decrease in public trust and confidence in political parties.

“It is disheartening to witness citizens’ disenchantment with the very institutions that should represent their interests and safeguard their democratic rights.”