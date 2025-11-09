Nigerians Divided Over November 2026 Election Proposal

Nigerians have expressed divergent views on the National Assembly’s proposed amendments to Nigeria’s Electoral Laws, which seek to move the general elections from February 2027 to November 2026. This, according to the lawmakers, is to settle all election disputes before winners take office in May.

To a veteran journalist and public affairs analyst, in Benin City, Edo State, Mr. Tony Abolo, described the proposed amendment as a good development, if it would help make elections truly reflect the will of the Nigerian people.

However, he emphasised the importance of maintaining a consistent election timetable rather than shifting dates at will. He said: “It is a surprising decision for me; shifting the election to November instead of February as it has always been.

I just pray that, for the first time, we maintain the dates and stop changing them from one period to another, depending on who is in power or what political agenda is being pursued. Let us believe that this will be in the interest of everybody and, hopefully, in the best interest of Nigeria.

“At least, we have been advocating for a longer period between elections and the swearing-in of new leaders, so that election litigations can be concluded before anyone assumes office. If that is the reason behind the amendment, so be it. Whether they are sincere or playing some political game, I don’t know.

“They said all elections will be held on the same day and that the process will come earlier, so that all litigations can be resolved before the handover. The cost implication is another matter, but Nigerians are tired of spending huge amounts on elections that don’t truly reflect the people’s will.

We only hope this change will motivate both the electorate and those in charge to act responsibly and release funds when necessary.” On his part, human rights activist and former Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Edo Civil Society Organisations (EDOCSO), Leftist Osaze Edigin, expressed skepticism, arguing that INEC currently lacks the capacity to conduct all elections on the same day.

He said: “While it is a commendable proposal in theory, INEC has not demonstrated competence in conducting staggered elections, let alone organising all elections in a single day. “The idea is to ensure that election disputes are resolved promptly and to streamline all elections into one process.

However, INEC does not currently have the capacity to manage such a task. We are still grappling with the late distribution of election materials, failed electronic accreditation with the BVAS, and other unsatisfactory processes.

“Until INEC is adequately strengthened, trained, and fully automated, we cannot vouch for its ability to conduct all elections in a single day.”

A Chieftain of the Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC), Elder Peter Daramola, said: “On conducting general elections in one day in 2026, the cost depends on logistics preparations and doesn’t make it cheaper, either in 2026 or 2027.

“Manipulations in elections have nothing to do with conducting our general elections in 2026 or 2027. Strategies employed are the determinant of eradicating or reducing to minimal of manipulating.

“Election credibility is the outcome of proper planning and employment of good strategy and whether conducted in 2026 November or 2027 February, it does not matter.

The advantage of 2026 is to pave way for litigation on time and stop people being removed after properly sworn in, then court nullifies election after being in office for some period.”

Barrister Biodun Fagbemi said: “Since judiciary proceedings are part of legislative processes, it is apt that election petitions be handled first before the swearing-in ceremony of declared winners is done. “It is like the modern day football matches where Video Assisted Referees, now assist the officials in determining the authenticity or otherwise of the proceedings of each match.

“What we need mainly is to strengthen our Judiciary and ensure its true independence to avoid manipulations. We need to build up our trusts in the system.

“The INEC will be up and doing in its assignment to avoid loss of credibility. “The question of approbation and reprobation will reduce. The declared winners will suspend their victory dance until the petition is determined. “Lawyers charges are fixed along the lines of seniority.

The timing of the petition may not necessarily be the determinant of the legal charges.” Professor Hassan Saliu, a lecturer in the Department of Political Science, who is also the National President of Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA), said: “My view is that it doesn’t really matter if the elections are held in November or February.

What is important to me is the quality of the elections. Will all Nigerians be satisfied with the electoral outcomes? If yes, they can be held at any time.