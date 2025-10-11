Nigerians Deserve Constitution That Works for Them – Deputy Speaker Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Chairman, House Committee on Constitution Review, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has reiterated that the exercise must produce a constitution that must work for Nigerians. Kalu stated this in his address at the 3rd Committee Retreat on Constitutional Review in Enugu on Friday.

According to him, Nigerians want a Constitution that empowers local governments to deliver services, streamlines electoral justice, strengthens fiscal federalism, guarantees women’s full participation in governance, and enhances accountability at all levels.

Kalu said, “It is in this vein that we have assembled a distinguished panel of constitutional lawyers, scholars, and policy analysts who will guide our deliberations, provide comparative perspectives, and help us navigate complex legal and political terrain.

“The work we do here in Enugu over the next few days will define the trajectory of Nigeria’s democracy for the next generation. Will we be remembered as the Assembly that empowered local governments, thereby bringing governance closer to the people?

“Will we be remembered as the Assembly that shattered the glass ceiling and guaranteed women’s full participation in public life? Will we be remembered as the Assembly that restored public confidence in our electoral system? “These are not rhetorical questions.

They are moral and political imperatives that demand our immediate and decisive action. Therefore, as we commence our deliberations, I urge us all to be guided by three principles.”

He noted that in discharging its responsibilities, the committee must have a unity of purpose; legislative discipline and national interest as guiding principles. Kalu, “We represent different constituencies, different parties, and different ideologies. But on the issue of constitutional reform, we must speak with one voice.

The amendments we propose must command broad, bipartisan support if they are to succeed. Let us focus on what unites us, not what divides us. “Constitutional amendments are not ordinary bills.

They require meticulous drafting, rigorous scrutiny, and careful sequencing. We must resist the temptation to overload the amendment agenda with contentious or politically divisive proposals.

Our focus must be on achievable, high-impact reforms that enjoy widespread public support.