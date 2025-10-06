Nigerians Decry Scarcity Of Cooking Gas

Nigerians have decried the scarcity of cooking gas in many areas in the country. While the prices of cooking gas had skyrocketed during the crisis between Dangote Petroleum Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), the situation has worsened.

Alhaja Kikelome Ajayi, a housewife in Lagos, yesterday said it has become difficult for her family to cook as a result of the scarcity of the commodity. She said she had been forced to be using charcoal as an alternative.

Abigail Nwokedi, a housewife in Abia also told New Telegraph that she had been searching for cooking gas for some days without any positive result. According to her, she had gone back to using firewood.

It was reported that during the PENGASSAN/Dangote refinery crisis cooking gas prices went up by 33 per cent across Nigeria. A kilogramme of cooking gas had increased from N1,100 to N1600. But investigation by New Telegraph showed that currently many areas in Lagos, and some other nearby states do not have the commodity. Reports from many other states of the federation also revealed the scarcity.