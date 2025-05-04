Nigerians Decry Multiple Charges By Govt, Banks, Others

Share

Nigerians have expressed frustration over the numerous and often hidden charges associated with their banking and electronic transactions. What might seem like minor deductions, when accumulated, create a significant burden for bank customers. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

Banking transaction charges—from ATM withdrawals to fund transfers and card maintenance fees—some collected by banks and other collected on behalf of government agencies and other businesses; according to experts increase transaction costs across various banking services.

According to them, as these costs rise, many Nigerians feel the impact more amid a high inflationary trend that has weakened their purchasing power.

Elozona Chijokwu is an auto spare parts dealer in Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA) at the Trade Fair Complex, Lagos. He does most of his financial transactions through his banks, his customers pay by bank transfer or PoS; he as well pays most of his suppliers at Nnewi and importers at Trade Fair through bank transfers.

According to him, traders in ASPAMDA consider cash transaction as ‘old school’ system “but the charges we are not paying is too much, and is making people have a rethink,” he said.

Elozona said the system, which made business transaction convenient has now become a drain in traders’ income and overall profit margin. He laments, “It seem we now go to market for the banks and government. You will suffer and go to Nnewi and bring ‘market’ (goods) of N1million to Lagos. Before you will finish selling, bank has deducted more than N50, 000 from your money. They collect it small small. Some N5, 000, some N10, 000, some N1,000. When you calculate everything it is more than N50,000 on a ‘market’ of N1 million. This is aside from the money to you paid to bring the ‘market,’ the money you pay everyday to go to market, you eat, you pay for your transport, pay for shop; this emilokan government is not smiling at anybody all. I am already tired”.

Sunday Telegraph reports that across the country, people express the same frustration over the multiple charges on transactions, saying the development is driving many away from the conventional banking system.

A customer with one of the top-tier banks in Benin City, Joseph Irikefe, lamented that government and the banks are ripping off customers because there are no regulations or a lack of enforcement and oversight.

“I don’t know how many kinds of charges we have now. As if there is no regulator to tame these banks. From card maintenance to transfer charges to VAT and all kinds of ridiculous charges, I wake up almost every day to deductions even when I didn’t do any transaction,” he said.

He added that while customers are lamenting, the government is declaring N83 billion in the first quarter of the year, banks are declaring huge profits.

“Why is the government milking the people under current harsh economic situation in the country? What do they intend to do with the money they are collecting from? In some climes, the government will rein in on the bank to minimise their several charges but in this case, banks are charging, government is charging.”

In Port Harcourt, a bank customer, Pere Atoribo, expressed frustration over how the multiple government and bank charges are discouraging him from depositing money into his account again.

According to him, he just woke up one day and saw that his bank had deducted over N8, 000 as an account maintenance fee on his current account.

“I am considering how I can be receiving the stipends my brother send to me every two months because I am tired of the situation. I woke up last month to a $15 charge for account maintenance and another $30 for card maintenance. That is extortion for me. Almost N80, 000 equivalents of charges imposed on an account I use once in two months,” he lamented.

He added that when he enquired, he was told, “It is because of the ‘volume of transactions’ that he does.”

Chief Badmos Bamgboye, a Customs Broker in Lagos, said: “This is not the best time to be a Nigerian and a clearing agent with all the charges you have to pay at the ports, including the Customs exchange rate for clearing goods. When your importer sends money for you to pay duty, immediately the money hits your account, it is less the amount he sent. Even if you pay the duty one minute or day later, the bank will deduct more money from you. At the end of the month, you are still getting alerts from the bank collecting your money, even it is the last money in your account, they will collect.

“It spoils your money; sometimes you budget a particular amount for a particular reason but you get to see that you can’t use the money because of arbitrary charges. We are just dying gradually and nobody is saying anything about it,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, experts are expressing concerns about the multiple and excessive bank charges in Nigeria, arguing that they discourage financial inclusion and can drive customers to avoid banking system.

They are calling for a review of these charges, suggesting that low transaction costs could be a key selling point for banks and attract customers. The excessive charges are seen as a disincentive to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) efforts to promote financial inclusion.

Sunday Telegraph notes that many Nigerians, especially low-income earners and small business owners, now find themselves navigating a labyrinth of charges that erode their hard-earned money with every transaction. These fees collectively create a financial bottleneck, undermining the supposed convenience and affordability of digital banking.

As customers grapple with over 19 distinct charges, the frustration continues to mount, with some questioning whether the push for a cashless economy is truly in their best interest or simply a means for financial institutions and the government to increase revenue at their expense.

List of charges that banking customers encounter:

Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL): A ₦50 levy on all electronic transfers of N10,000 and above.

SMS Alert Fees: N4 per notification sent to customers for transaction alerts, whether debit or credit.

Stamp Duty: N50 charged for each transaction of N10,000 and above.

Transfer Fees: Fees vary depending on the bank, transaction amount, and transfer mode.

PoS Transfer Fees: Charges for using Point of Sale (POS) machines for deposits or withdrawals. Roadside PoS operators charge as much as N150 for every N5,000 transacted.

ATM Transfer Fees: Fees apply after the third monthly ATM withdrawal on another bank’s machine or for online bill payments made through ATMs.

Commission on Turnover (COT): Charged at 0.1 per cent to 0.5 per cent of transaction amounts.

Value Added Tax (VAT): VAT of 7.5 per cent is applied to transfer fees.

Foreign Exchange Commission Fees: Applicable for currency conversions in international transfers.

Online Transfer Fees: Charged for international business transactions conducted online.

SWIFT Transfer Fees: Applied to international transfers via the SWIFT network.

Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) Charges: Applied when processing school fees or other payments through Remita.

Interbank Transfer Fees: Charged for transfers between different banks.

Card Maintenance Fees: Monthly fees for maintaining debit or credit cards.

Card Issuance Fees: Charged for new or replacement cards.

VAT on SMS: Customers are charged VAT on SMS notifications.

Outflow/Inflow Charges: Fees applied for receiving or sending funds into accounts.

USSD Charges: N6.98 per transfer conducted through USSD codes, varying by bank.

Cheque Issuance Fees: Fees for issuing new cheque booklets.

Cybersecurity Levy: A proposed 0.5 per cent levy on selected transactions, though temporarily suspended after public outcry.

New ATM charges

In February, the CBN introduced new ATM charges for both “on-site” and “off-site” withdrawals.

On-site ATM withdrawals are those made at a machine owned by a bank but outside its branch premises, while off-site ATM withdrawals are those at shopping centres, airports or standalone cash points.

The revised fees, announced in a circular by Acting Director of the Financial Policy and Regulation Department, John Onojah, took effect from March 1.

Under the updated framework, on-site ATM withdrawals—those made at a machine owned by a bank but outside its branch premises—will now attract a charge of N100 per N20,000 withdrawn.

Off-site ATM withdrawals, such as those at shopping centres, airports or standalone cash points, will incur a N100 fee plus a surcharge of up to N500 per N20,000 withdrawal, bringing the total possible charge to N600 while withdrawals from an account holder’s own bank ATM remain free.

But the CBN has justified the review, saying it was, “in response to rising costs and the need to improve the efficiency of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) services in the banking industry.”

“This review is expected to accelerate the deployment of ATMs and ensure that appropriate charges are applied by financial institutions to consumers of the service. Accordingly, banks and other financial institutions are advised to apply the following fees with effect from March 1, 2025,” it said.

Banks begin charging fresh ₦6 per SMS for transaction alerts on May Day

Starting on May 1, 2025, Nigerian banks began charging N6 for every SMS transaction alert, citing the recent hike in telecommunications service rates as the cause of the increase.

The new charge marks a 50 per cent rise from the previous N4 per message, sparking further concern among customers already grappling with inflation and rising living costs.

According to a report, the hike in SMS alert fees follows a green light from the Federal Government that allowed telecom providers to raise their tariff. Banks, in turn, are adjusting their service charges to reflect the change, despite the potential burden on users.

In an email sent to its customers, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) wrote:“Dear Valued Customer, please be informed that effective Thursday, May 1, 2025, the SMS transaction alert fee will increase from N4 to N6 per message. This adjustment is due to a recent increase in telecom rates as communicated by the telecommunication service providers.”

The bank emphasised the importance of SMS alerts in helping customers monitor account activity and prevent fraud, while also offering an opt-out option for those who prefer not to receive alerts via SMS. Customers are advised to update their preferences on the bank’s website. GTBank also noted that SMS alerts sent to international numbers would attract higher fees.

While some customers may consider switching to email or app notifications, the added cost to essential services has reignited conversations around the affordability and transparency of banking in Nigeria.

Implications for financial inclusion

The Head of Department of Economics, Babcock University, Ogun State, Dr Ovikuomagbe Oyedele, said the cumulative effect of these charges is burdensome for customers, particularly in a country, where financial inclusion is a key policy goal.

“Many low-income earners, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and vulnerable groups are disproportionately affected. High transaction costs could discourage people from using banking services, increasing the risks associated with storing cash outside the banking system, such as theft and armed robbery.”

He further said that while these charges may boost revenue for financial institutions and government agencies, they are counterproductive to efforts aimed at promoting a cashless economy. “Customers increasingly perceive the charges as exploitative, which undermines trust in the banking system,” Oyedele said.

Sterling Bank stops transfer fees on online transactions

On April 1, Sterling Bank announced the removal of transfer fees on all local online transactions, becoming the first major Nigerian bank to eliminate the contentious charges for digital banking.

The bank, in a statement confirming the move, reaffirmed its commitment to customer-centric banking, declaring that the zero-transfer-fee policy is real and effective immediately.

The bank’s Growth Executive in charge of Consumer and Business Banking, Obinna Ukachukwu, described the decision as a values-driven approach aimed at ensuring fair and inclusive banking.

“We believe access to your own money shouldn’t come with a penalty.

“This is more than a financial decision—it’s about redefining banking to put customers first,” he stated.

Under the new policy, Sterling customers will not be charged for local transfers conducted via the bank’s mobile app.

The initiative is expected to bring significant relief to individuals and small business owners, who conduct frequent transactions.

Ukachukwu emphasised that the bank’s decision is about more than just competitive strategy.

He said: “We’re not yet the biggest bank in Nigeria, but we’ve been the boldest.

“Sterling fearlessly believes in the future of Nigeria, and this is us backing Nigerians with more than words.”

