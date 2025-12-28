Super Eagles booked a place in the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, but their 3–2 victory over Tunisia sparked widespread concern over the team’s defensive stability.

Goals from Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman appeared to put Nigeria in full control of the contest.

However, two late goals from the Tunisians exposed defensive lapses that quickly shifted the conversation from celebration to criticism.

Despite securing all three points, many fans expressed frustration over the team’s inability to maintain composure at the back, especially during the closing stages of the match.

Several supporters took to social media to question the Super Eagles’ defensive organisation and decision-making.

Statistics also highlighted the growing concern, with Nigeria failing to keep a clean sheet in five consecutive matches and conceding in all their AFCON games so far.

The trend has raised doubts about the team’s ability to cope against stronger opposition as the tournament progresses.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali came under particular scrutiny, with fans pointing to his handling and positioning as major weaknesses.

While some praised the team’s attacking intent and control for large spells, others argued that defensive errors continue to undermine their performances.

Despite the criticism, there was acknowledgment of the team’s attacking improvement and resilience. Many supporters, however, warned that unless defensive issues are urgently addressed, Nigeria’s hopes of lifting the trophy could be short-lived.

The Super Eagles will now shift focus to their round-of-16 encounter against Uganda on Tuesday, where they will look to tighten up at the back and prove they can balance attacking flair with defensive discipline.